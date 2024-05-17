Members of the Senate Watergate Investigating Committee are seen during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington as they listen to witness Robert Odle, foreground, in this May 17, 1973, file photo. From left are: Sen. Lowell Weicker, R-Conn.; Sen. Edward Gurney, R-Fla.; Chief Minority Counsel Fred Thompson; Sen. Howard Baker, R-Tenn.; Sen. Sam Ervin, D-N.C., chairman; Chief Counsel Samuel Dash; Sen. Herman Talmadge, D-Ga.; Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii; and Sen. Joseph Montoya, D-N.M.

On May 17, 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.

In February, the Senate had voted 77-0 to establish a select committee to investigate Watergate, with Democratic Sen. Sam Ervin named chairman. The hearings held by the Senate committee were broadcast from May 17 to Aug. 7. The three major networks of the time agreed to take turns covering the hearings live.

As a fifth grader, confined at home with a short-term ailment (who gets mono at age 11?), I had a front-row seat to the actions of Ervin, Sen. Daniel Inouye, Rep. Barbara Jordan, etc., as they grilled people like burglars James McCord and E. Howard Hunt, White House counsel John Dean and advisers John Ehrlichmen and H.R. Halderman.

So who watched the proceedings? Research shows an estimated 85% of Americans with television sets tuned into at least one portion of the hearings, including at least one fifth grader.

Since then, Americans have continued to have an obsession with many aspects of the case, which culminated in the resignation of Richard M. Nixon as president.

Here is some of the excellent coverage of issues surrounding Watergate, including interesting follow-up with Washington Times reporter Bob Woodward, who, along with Carl Bernstein, pushed on the story until the world took notice.

Another great resource is the American Archive's "Gavel-to-Gavel" exhibit.