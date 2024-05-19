Jacqueline Kennedy is surrounded by photographers at the christening of the USS John F. Kennedy at Newport News, Va., May 27, 1967. On May 19, 1994, the former first lady died in New York at age 64.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

When former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in 1994, which picture of her came to mind?

The young first lady, wife of the dashing John F. Kennedy?

The grieving widow, so dignified during all those tragic moments in 1963?

A strong force in the powerful Kennedy clan?

The reclusive widow, who lived a full life with very few headlines?

On May 19, 1994, the former first lady died in New York at age 64. The headlines the next day read:

“Former first lady dies with dignity”

“Jackie’s courage etched in nation’s memory”

“Jackie’s greatest triumph was as a hands-on mother”

The images are powerful.

Here are some of the Deseret News articles on Kennedy Onassis through the years:

“Jackie’s greatest triumph was as a hands-on mother”

“Flame now casts its glow on Jackie along with JFK”

“Private service strikes chord with loving public”

“’Most private’ public person, Jackie endures as a dignified reminder of the Kennedy era”

“1964 Jackie Kennedy interviews to be published”

“How to honor Jackie Kennedy”

Related Deseret News timeline

As a side note, on this day in 1962, film star Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday to You” to President John F. Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser at New York’s Madison Square Garden.