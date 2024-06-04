Students eat lunch at Westvale Elementary School in West Jordan on Nov. 7, 2022. School districts across the Beehive State are doing what they can to provide meals for students throughout the summer.

As summer break kicks off and many students rejoice in their newfound freedom, a darker reality rests under the surface of all the fun that comes with summer.

For millions of K-12 students across the country, that reality is food insecurity. Families may be forced to scramble, and even forgo certain expenditures, as meals their students received during the school year aren't as consistent or accessible, leaving them struggling to make ends meet.

This means that summer is often the hungriest time of the year for kids, and Utah is certainly no exception.

One in 6 Utah children faces hunger, according to Feeding America, and in 2023, 32.3% of K-12 students participated in some type of free and reduced meal program, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

And while pandemic-era programs and waivers that supplied food to students and families have mostly dried up, school districts across the Beehive State are doing what they can to provide meals for students throughout the summer.

Here's a look at when and where meals are being served in your district and how you can access them.

Weber School District

Weber School District will open the doors of six schools for its summer lunch program:

Burch Creek Elementary, 4300 Madison Ave., South Ogden

Pioneer Elementary, 250 N. 1600 West, Ogden

Lakeview Elementary, 2025 W. 5000 South, Roy

North Park Elementary, 4046 S. 2175 West, Roy

Riverdale Elementary, 1160 W. 4400 South, Riverdale

Washington Terrace Elementary, 20 E. 4600 South, Ogden

Kicked off Monday, the program will run through July 26 and take place Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lunch will be free to all children 18 years old and younger, and adults can get a meal for $4.25.

The program will be closed for holidays on June 17, July 4-5 and July 24.

More information can be found here.

Davis School District

Just south of Weber School District, the Davis School District also launched its summer meal program on Monday.

The district will be offering free lunch to anyone under 18 on Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at:

Adelaide Elementary, 731 W. 3600 South, Bountiful

Antelope Elementary, 1810 S. Main, Clearfield

Crestview Elementary, 185 W. Golden Ave., Layton

Doxey Elementary, 944 N. 250 West, Sunset

Fairfield Junior High, 951 N. Fairfield Street, Kaysville

Holt Elementary, 448 N. 1000 West, Clearfield

Millcreek Junior High, 245 E. 1000 South, Bountiful

Sunset Elementary, 2014 N. 250 West, Sunset

Vae View Elementary, 1750 W. 1600 North, Layton

Vista Education Campus, 97 S. 200 East, Farmington

Wasatch Elementary, 210 Center, Clearfield

West Bountiful Elementary, 500 N. 800 West, West Bountiful

In addition to these 12 sites, these four schools will serve lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Lincoln Elementary, 591 Antelope Drive, Layton

Meadowbrook Elementary, 695 N. 325 West, Bountiful

South Clearfield Elementary, 990 E. 700 South, Clearfield

Whitesides Elementary, 233 Colonial Avenue, Layton

The Monday through Thursday sites will operate through July 25, and the Monday through Friday sites will operate through July 26. All sites will be closed for the holidays on June 17, July 4-5 and July 24.

More details can be found here.

Salt Lake City School District

The Salt Lake City School District will offer free meals to anyone 18 and under throughout the summer at a plethora of locations, some of which are open to the public.

Lunch will be served each weekday from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday to Aug. 9 at:

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City

Fairmont Park, 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive, Salt Lake City

Jordan Park, 900 W. Dalton Ave., Salt Lake City

Liberty Park, 600 Harvey Milk Blvd., Salt Lake City

Meadows Community Park, 1920 W. 400 North, Salt Lake City

Riverside Park, 739 N. 1400 West, Salt Lake City

Sherwood Park, 1400 W. 400 South, Salt Lake City

Additionally, the Sorenson Center, 855 California Ave., will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 10 to Aug. 2.

The district will also have 14 school sites open for both breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday throughout the summer. These sites will open on June 5 and run until July 18.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. with lunch following from 11 a.m. to noon at:

Backman Elementary, 601 N. 1500 West, Salt Lake City

Edison Elementary, 430 S. Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City

Escalante Elementary, 1810 W. 900 North, Salt Lake City

Franklin Elementary, 1115 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

Liberty Elementary, 1085 S. Roberta Street, Salt Lake City

Mountain View Elementary, 1380 Navajo Street, Salt Lake City

Newman Elementary, 1269 W. Colorado Street, Salt Lake City

Nibley Park Elementary, 2785 S. 800 East, Salt Lake City

North Star Elementary, 1545 W. Morton Drive, Salt Lake City

Parkview Elementary, 970 W. Emery Street, Salt Lake City

Rose Park Elementary, 1105 W. 1000 North, Salt Lake City

Washington Elementary, 420 N. 200 West, Salt Lake City

Whittier Elementary, 1600 S. 300 East, Salt Lake City

West High School, 241 N. 300 West, will operate on a slightly different schedule, serving breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., with lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, June 5 through Aug. 1.

More details regarding Salt Lake City School District's summer meal plan can be found here.

Jordan School District

In the Jordan School District, students will have the chance to get free "hot, homemade meals" this summer through the district's summer food service program.

The free meals will be available at:

Majestic Elementary, 7430 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan

Heartland Elementary, 1451 W. 7000 South, West Jordan

Westvale Elementary, 2300 W. Gardner Lane, West Jordan

Columbia Elementary, 3505 W. 7800 South, West Jordan

Joel P. Jensen Middle School, 8105 S. 3200 West, West Jordan

Breakfast service begins at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 9:30 a.m., with lunch running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 3 to Aug. 2.

Those looking for more information about Jordan School District's summer meal program can find it here.

Murray City School District

The Murray City School District is taking part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Seamless Summer Option and will start dishing out breakfasts and lunches on June 10.

The district will be serving meals at:

Horizon Elementary, 5180 S. 700 West, Murray

Liberty Elementary, 140 W. 6100 South, Murray

Parkside Elementary, 5175 S. Parkside Drive, Murray

Hillcrest Junior High, 178 E. 5300 South, Murray

Hunters Woods Apartments, 4924 S. Murray Blvd. Murray

Frontgate Apartments, 4623 S. Urban Way, Murray

Breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional information can be found here.

Canyons School District

Four schools in Canyons School District will be serving breakfast and lunch from June 3 to July 31 as part of the the USDA's Summer Food Service Program. Anyone 18 and under is eligible to receive meals for free.

"This is a program for all children. You don't need to be enrolled in Canyons District, or even live within our boundaries, to take advantage of these summer meals," said Sebasthian Varas, the district's nutrition services director, in a statement.

The meals will be served with breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at:

East Midvale Elementary, 6990 S. 300 East, Midvale

Midvale Elementary, 7830 S. Chapel Street, Midvale

Sandy Elementary, 8725 S. 280 East, Sandy

Copperview Elementary, 8449 S. Monroe Street, Midvale

Like the previously listed districts, there will be no meal service on June 17, July 4 and July 24.

More information is available here.

Granite School District

Salt Lake County's largest school district will be serving free lunch to anyone 18 or under through the Seamless Summer Option food service program.

The district will be serving meals at 21 different locations, all of which are open Monday though Friday from June 3 to Aug. 2.

A flyer shows when and where the Granite School District is serving lunch throughout the summer. | Granite School District

Adults will have the chance to purchase meals for $3. More information on Granite School District's free summer lunch program can be found here.

Alpine School District

The biggest school district in the Beehive State will be serving breakfast and lunch at nine locations throughout Utah County this summer.

Alpine's program is shorter than others, though, as all sites will operate from June 3 to June 28.

A flyer shows when and where the Alpine School District is serving lunch throughout the summer. | Alpine School District

Adults will be able to purchase breakfast for $2 and lunch for $5.

More information can be found here.

Provo City School District

The Provo City School District will be operating its summer meal program through the USDA's Summer Child Nutrition Program and it will start June 3, running Monday through Thursday.

Sites participating in the meal program include:

Franklin Elementary, 350 S. 600 West, Provo

Provo Peak Elementary, 665 E. Center Street, Provo

Spring Creek Elementary, 1740 Nevada Ave, Provo

Sunset View Elementary, 520 W. 600 South, Provo

Timpanogos Elementary, 449 N. 500 West, Provo

Independence Elementary, 636 Independence Ave, Provo

Provo High School, 1199 Lakeshore Drive, Provo

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with lunch following from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals will not be provided on June 19 and July 4.

More details about the Provo City School District’s summer meal program can be found here.