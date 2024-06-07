Lightning strikes on the Great Salt Lake as a truck drives on I-80 in Utah’s West Desert in the early hours on Friday, June 7, 2024. Storm clouds covered the sky and northern lights were difficult to view.

Our photo of the day comes from staff photographer Jeffrey Allred, who captured a moment when a lightning strike lit up the sky on the Great Salt Lake as seen on I-80 in Utah’s West Desert in the early hours on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Storm clouds covered the sky and the northern lights, which have been visible in Utah this year, were difficult to view.

A high pressure system system typical in the West has settled in this week. According to KSL meteorologists, gulf moisture is contributing to moisture in Utah as temperatures rise.

Temperatures remain hot over the weekend with sunny afternoons, and West Desert afternoon thunderstorms could drift in each night. A bit of a cooldown is expected Monday, and Tuesday will give way to more heat middle to late next week, per KSL.