Librarians at Brigham Young University may have been getting a little distracted from their research lately.

A new exhibit called "Brick upon Brick: Creativity in the Making" in the lower levels of the library has intricately built structures recognizable to many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Utahns in general.

A replica of the Washington D.C. Temple is over 5 feet tall. The Salt Lake Temple and the Salt Lake Tabernacle each took around 25,000 bricks and hours to build. The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, however, is the largest, requiring 97,000 bricks and two years of research.

A video the university posted on YouTube shows the attention to detail that went into the exhibit, focusing on small details, like the first known Latter-day Saint missionary figures, an engagement and some fun Easter eggs. There are multiple Lego mosaics of photos of Christ and smaller Lego sets showing scripture stories. The exhibit is interactive, too, with areas for people to create their own Lego designs.

"For the last 50 years, one of the most accessible and universally understood means of creation has been the Lego or plastic brick," said exhibit curator Trevor Alvord, an associate librarian at BYU.

Hopefully this exhibit gives a nice study break to students wanting to add to their designs to the interactive Lego wall. The exhibit is open through July 20.