Andrew Bogut, a center from the University of Utah, reacts after he is chosen by the Milwaukee Bucks as the first overall pick of the 2005 NBA draft Tuesday, June 28, 2005 in New York.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

June 28, 2005, was a great day to be a Ute.

Heck, my son-in-law would say every day is a great day to be a Ute.

On this day 19 years ago, University of Utah center Andrew Bogut became the No. 1 pick in the NBA player draft, taken by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Deseret News covered the historic event, and noted Utah’s unique claim. Just two months earlier, Utah quarterback Alex Smith became the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Only 10 schools have ever had a No. 1 pick in the both the NFL and NBA player drafts.

But only one school has ever had it happen in a single year.

Bogut was the consensus 2004-05 National Player of the Year under coach Rick Majerus. While netting a national-best 26 double-doubles that season, he averaged 20.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and shot 62% from the field.

Bogut was drafted No. 1 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks after leading the Utes to a 29-6 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tourney.

A starter for many seasons, Bogut won an NBA title in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors. In 2020, the 36-year-old Australian, citing back and ankle injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, retired from the NBA.

Alex Smith, center, a quarterback from Utah, stands with friends and family after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers at the 2005 NFL draft in New York Saturday, April 23, 2005. | GREGORY BULL

And FYI, the schools to have players taken first in both drafts include:

Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCLA ...

and Utah.