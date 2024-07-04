UtahThe WestEntertainment

Photo gallery: Freedom Festival Balloon Fest and Grand Parade

Downtown Provo hosted the two major Freedom Festival events Thursday morning

Isaac Hale

By Isaac Hale

America’s Freedom Festival at Provo held its annual Balloon Fest and Grand Parade in downtown Provo on Thursday in celebration of the Fourth of July. Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker photographed the high-flying balloons and many floats as crowds gathered to celebrate the holiday events.

View Comments

More information about events held by America’s Freedom Festival at Provo can be seen here: https://www.freedomfestival.org/

1 of 31
A member of the Brigham Young University ROTC prepares for their duty as color guard before the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
2 of 31
Bryce Braithwaite on the left, and Parker Braithwaite, right, both from Dallas Texas, watch as hot air balloons ascend during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
3 of 31
The Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team land one of their balloons during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The balloon honors famous Utah landmarks such as Delicate Arch, Mount Timpanogos and Lake Powell. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
4 of 31
The Dahmer family tosses Blake Brink, 8, from Lehi, into the air while they wait for the hot air balloons to make their way back to the landing area during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Dahmer family come to the Provo Freedom Festival Balloon Fest every year. They added that they have been tossing each other skyward after the launch for the past seven years. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
5 of 31
Tyler Evens, of Eagle Mountain, glances at other hot air balloons launching while he and the Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team prepare one of their balloons for flight during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
6 of 31
Lamont Dean holds his twin sons, Abraham Tencza-Dean, left, and Owen Tencza-Dean, right, while they watch hot air balloons ascend during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
7 of 31
A hot air balloon pilot prepares his balloon for flight by blowing fire into the canopy during the national anthem at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
8 of 31
The Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team prepares their balloons for launch during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The balloon on the right honors famous Utah landmarks such as Delicate Arch, Mount Timpanogos and Lake Powell. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
9 of 31
The Dahmer family tosses Brigham Holmes, 18, from Cedar Hills, into the air while they wait for the hot air balloons to make their way back to the landing area during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Dahmer family come to the Provo Freedom Festival Balloon Fest every year. They added that they have been tossing each other skyward after the launch for the past seven years. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
10 of 31
The Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team prepare one of their balloons for flight by blowing fire into it during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
11 of 31
United States flag-themed star balloons during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
12 of 31
Truman Holcombe, 3, from Orem, waves American flags during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
13 of 31
Latter-day Saint missionaries wave flags as they participate in the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
14 of 31
A parade participant celebrates during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
15 of 31
A member of a high school marching band plays during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
16 of 31
Parade participants dressed patriotically during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
17 of 31
A patriotic float during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
18 of 31
Parade participants wave during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
19 of 31
Parade participants wave flags during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
20 of 31
Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner waves during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
21 of 31
Julia Sadler, from San Diego, poses for a photo before the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
22 of 31
A parade participant dressed as a Continental solider waves during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
23 of 31
Streets and Beats performs on their float during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
24 of 31
Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
25 of 31
Utah County Commissioner Brandon Gordon waves during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
26 of 31
Brigham Young University’s football float in the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
27 of 31
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and his wife, Sharon Lee, during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
28 of 31
Parade participants wave flags during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
29 of 31
National Guard Brig. Gen. Shawn M Fullenbach during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
30 of 31
Brigham Young University’s football float in the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
31 of 31
A bagpipe player plays during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Join the Conversation