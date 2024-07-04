Photo gallery: Freedom Festival Balloon Fest and Grand Parade Downtown Provo hosted the two major Freedom Festival events Thursday morning Published: July 4, 2024, 4:30 p.m. MDT
America’s Freedom Festival at Provo held its annual Balloon Fest and Grand Parade in downtown Provo on Thursday in celebration of the Fourth of July. Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker photographed the high-flying balloons and many floats as crowds gathered to celebrate the holiday events.
More information about events held by America’s Freedom Festival at Provo can be seen here:
https://www.freedomfestival.org/ A member of the Brigham Young University ROTC prepares for their duty as color guard before the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Bryce Braithwaite on the left, and Parker Braithwaite, right, both from Dallas Texas, watch as hot air balloons ascend during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News The Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team land one of their balloons during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The balloon honors famous Utah landmarks such as Delicate Arch, Mount Timpanogos and Lake Powell. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News The Dahmer family tosses Blake Brink, 8, from Lehi, into the air while they wait for the hot air balloons to make their way back to the landing area during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Dahmer family come to the Provo Freedom Festival Balloon Fest every year. They added that they have been tossing each other skyward after the launch for the past seven years. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Tyler Evens, of Eagle Mountain, glances at other hot air balloons launching while he and the Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team prepare one of their balloons for flight during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Lamont Dean holds his twin sons, Abraham Tencza-Dean, left, and Owen Tencza-Dean, right, while they watch hot air balloons ascend during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A hot air balloon pilot prepares his balloon for flight by blowing fire into the canopy during the national anthem at the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News The Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team prepares their balloons for launch during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The balloon on the right honors famous Utah landmarks such as Delicate Arch, Mount Timpanogos and Lake Powell. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News The Dahmer family tosses Brigham Holmes, 18, from Cedar Hills, into the air while they wait for the hot air balloons to make their way back to the landing area during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. They added that they have been tossing each other skyward after the launch for the past seven years. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News The Stars and Stripes hot air balloon team prepare one of their balloons for flight by blowing fire into it during the Freedom Festival Balloon Fest in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News United States flag-themed star balloons during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Truman Holcombe, 3, from Orem, waves American flags during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Latter-day Saint missionaries wave flags as they participate in the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A parade participant celebrates during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A member of a high school marching band plays during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Parade participants dressed patriotically during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A patriotic float during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Parade participants wave during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Parade participants wave flags during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner waves during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Julia Sadler, from San Diego, poses for a photo before the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A parade participant dressed as a Continental solider waves during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Streets and Beats performs on their float during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah County Commissioner Brandon Gordon waves during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young University’s football float in the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and his wife, Sharon Lee, during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Parade participants wave flags during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News National Guard Brig. Gen. Shawn M Fullenbach during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A bagpipe player plays during the Freedom Festival Grand Parade in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News