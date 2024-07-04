Photo gallery: Patriotic drone show wows Millcreek

The sounds of humming drones replaces the big booms as Millcreek residents were treated to a high tech red, white and blue light show Wednesday evening to help kickoff the forth of July celebrations.

Park City residents will celebrate with their own drone show tonight at Park City Mountain Resort while Salt Lake City will celebrate Friday night Jordan Park starting at 10pm.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz captured the sights of Millcreek’s second annual Independence Eve Big Air Show held at Millcreek Co

Molly Stowe, left, and Sophia Cannella of Salt Lake City stand at attention during the national anthem at the second annual Independence Eve Big Air Show at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Flying Aces All-Stars trampoline performers entertain the crowd at the second annual Independence Eve Big Air Show at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A drone show takes place at the second annual Independence Eve Big Air Show at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A luchador (Mexican wrestler) entertains the crowd at the second annual Independence Eve Big Air Show at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

