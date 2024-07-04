Photo gallery: Patriotic drone show wows Millcreek

The sounds of humming drones replaces the big booms as Millcreek residents were treated to a high tech red, white and blue light show Wednesday evening to help kickoff the forth of July celebrations.
Park City residents will celebrate with their own drone show tonight at Park City Mountain Resort while Salt Lake City will celebrate Friday night Jordan Park starting at 10pm.
Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz captured the sights of Millcreek’s second annual Independence Eve Big Air Show held at Millcreek Co