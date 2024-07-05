The lead sports page of the Deseret News following 1976 victories of Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King at Wimbledon.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 5, 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title, defeating Jimmy Connors.

And it was quite a final in England.

Ashe had enjoyed success before on the pro tennis tour, and had won the doubles title at Wimbledon in 1973. In the first all-American Wimbledon since 1947, Ashe took on the loud and brash Connors, who he had never beaten.

The front page of the Deseret News sport section the next day detailed that Ashe easily won the first two sets 6-1, 6-1, then settled into a tactical stretch, losing 5-7 in the third set before finishing Connors 6-4.

The men’s tennis scene was full of compelling characters at the time — think Guillermo Vilas, Illie Nastase, Bjorn Born, Rod Laver — and Connors was suing the ATP Tour at the time, and Ashe was the league player president. Trying to get under Connors’ skin, Ashe won red, white and blue wristbands throughout the match.

In this July 5, 1975, file photo, Arthur Ashe holds his Wimbledon trophy cup after defeating fellow American Jimmy Connors in the final match of the men's singles championship at the All England Lawn Tennis Championship at Wimbledon in London. | Associated Press

The winning purse was $23,000. He is still the only Black man to win the Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open singles title.

Ashe retired in 1980. His career record was 818 wins, 260 losses, and 51 titles.

According to history, Ashe is believed to have acquired HIV from a blood transfusion he received during heart bypass surgery in 1983. He publicly announced his illness in April 1992, and began working to educate others about HIV and AIDS. He died in 1993.

Ashe was a good tennis player, and a better ambassador for many causes. Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main court for the U.S. Open and the largest tennis arena in the world, is named in his honor. ESPN gives an award each year at its ESPYS, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

Here are some archived stories from the Deseret News on Ashe and his impact on the world:

“Tennis great Arthur Ashe dies of AIDS at age 49″

“Arthur Ashe says racism, not AIDS, is worst cross”

“Ashe gives reporters a real tongue lashing”

“Ashe remembered as hero on and off the court”

Of note, on July 6, 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title as she defeated fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2.