The pageantry of July Fourth in LaVell Edwards Stadium was on full display Wednesday evening as a huge fireworks show and pop superstars the Jonas Brothers dazzled the crowd in Provo.

Deseret News photojournalist Isaac Hale captured the excitement of the 2024 Stadium of Fire.

Fireworks burst during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees watch the fireworks show during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers watch the fireworks show during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Drones fly in the sky to create a light show during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs with the group during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs with the group during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

An attendee takes a video as the Jonas Brothers perform during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Benjamin Bourne, 8, of Provo, high-fives Chad Ashment, of Holladay, before Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

An attendee sports USA head gear before Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Everett Snow, 2, carries a bean bag for his father, Austin Snow, both of Spanish Fork, as they play cornhole with Everett’s mother, Jennie, before Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Chad Ashment, of Holladay, tips his hat to an attendee before Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Scott Henderson gives the invocation during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sam Anderson, of Eagle Mountain, talks with friends before Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees cheer for a giveaway during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi speaks during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A skydiver makes their entrance during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Ezra Trapani, 6, of Provo, wears ear protection during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Ruby Skeen, 4, sits atop the shoulders of her father, McKay Skeen, both of Omaha, Neb., during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus performs during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Jim Evans, executive director of America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, dances with Chick-fil-A cows during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees dance and sing along during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brooklyn Young, of Sandy, holds a sign during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A skydiver makes their entrance during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers hold American flags during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A Stadium of Fire Dancer looks to the crowd during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Freedom Award honorees are showcased to the crowd during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers perform during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

