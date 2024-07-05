Colby Jenkins takes his opportunity to talk after Utah’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Rep. Celeste Maloy and himself at the KUED studios at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 10, 2024.

2nd Congressional District candidate Colby Jenkins announced he had taken legal action against Washington County Clerk Ryan Sullivan on Friday in an attempt to obtain a list of voters whose ballots are waiting to be remedied before they can be counted.

Jenkins claims county election offices are required under state code to release their “uncured ballot list” upon request. He said the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office has already provided his campaign with this information but that the Washington County Clerk’s office has refused to do so.

The Washington County clerk’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

As of Friday morning, the 2nd District primary was still too close to call with Jenkins trailing Rep. Celeste Maloy by 295 votes as updated numbers continued to trickle in more than one week after the June 25 election.

If his losing margin falls below roughly 270 votes, Jenkins can request a recount from the state Lieutenant Governor’s Office who oversees election certifications for multicounty races in Utah.

The remaining votes left to be counted in the 2nd District race consist mostly of Washington County’s 531 challenged ballots. These are ballots that need a signature confirmation or other information from those who cast them in order to be processed.

While Maloy is currently up 50.1% to 49.9% across the district, and holds a sizable lead in most of the district’s 13 counties, the district’s largest population center, Washington County, leans toward Jenkins 59% to 41%.

“There are more than enough ballots left in Washington County to not only push this race into recount territory, but to significantly cut Congresswoman Maloy’s lead and make a recount much more perilous for her,” Jenkins said in a statement posted on X.

The Washington County clerk’s office has already reached out to each of these voters via a letter, and, for those who provided contact information, via text and a phone call. The last day for voters to remedy their challenged ballots in Washington County is Monday, one day before the county has its election certification, or canvass, meeting on Tuesday.

The Jenkins campaign has requested access to the list of voters with challenged ballots in Washington County. The list would not detail who the voters cast their ballot for because challenged ballots are not opened or tabulated until they are remedied by the voter.

Jenkins’ campaign consultant Greg Powers said it is common practice in close races with a potential recount for campaigns “to ensure everyone who intended to cast a ballot had the chance to have their vote counted.”

“We would call(,) text, and go door to door to encourage everyone to turn in their ballot,” Powers told the Deseret News.

Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie previously told the Deseret News that county election departments are unable to provide cure lists to candidates before the county “canvass,” or election certification, because they are not public records.

“We’ve had a number of campaigns reach out to us with inquiries about that,” McKenzie said. “A cure list at this point during the canvass period is considered a draft record. Draft records are not public records.”

After the canvass, a cure list with the names of voters with challenged ballots can be made public upon request, McKenzie said, excluding those who have designated themselves as private or withheld voters.