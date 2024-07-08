Two people were killed and three others injured when an SUV collided with a bulldozer being transported up Ogden Canyon on Saturday afternoon.

Utah company Lifetime Products on Sunday announced the death of its CEO and president, Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, in an Ogden Canyon car crash.

"Richard started as a welder and progressed through multiple levels of the company to become president and CEO due to his extraordinary talents and abilities. He was one of my most trusted and cherished friends and will be sorely missed. Lifetime will not be the same without him. My love and heartfelt sympathy go out to his dear family," said Barry Mower, founder of Lifetime Products, in a statement released Sunday.

The tragedy also garnered the attention of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Sen. Mike Lee who both issued condolences via X, formerly Twitter.

Richard was a friend and incredible leader. We are heartbroken by his tragic passing with his daughter Sally. We mourn with the surviving members of his family and pray they will find comfort and healing. https://t.co/HgTS2yGUvF — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 7, 2024

At about 1 p.m. on Saturday, the family was eastbound in an SUV towing a boat up the narrow canyon road when it collided with a bulldozer being transported on the back of a truck heading the opposite direction, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Jared Heywood said. The bulldozer fell off the truck and into the SUV, he said.

Hendrickson's wife and two of their children were also in the car at the time of the crash and sustained injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to Lifetime's statement. Another daughter was traveling overseas and was not in the vehicle.

UHP has not yet released the names of those involved in Saturday's crash.

Hendrickson was remembered by the company for his "uniquely broad and extensive set of talents and interests." Among the talents listed were his mechanical aptitude, financial management, sales ability and management.

Lifetime Products began as an idea in a garage in Riverdale when founder Barry Mower "simply wanted to build a better basketball hoop for his family," according to the company's website. The company was created in March 1986 and called Lifetime Products with the philosophy and goal to "to build durable lasting products for consumers and their families."

The company began with manufacturing basketball systems but quick broadened to picnic tables, folding tables and chairs, sheds, kayaks, and more. The company grew from the starting 15 employees in a partial warehouse to over 1,500 employees. Hendrickson was among the company's employees in its first few years, serving the company for 36 years.

"It's about making a difference in everything I do," Hendrickson said in a company video. "The thing about Lifetime is we don't just make product we make a difference in people's lives both those who use our product and make our product."

Hendrickson's words rang true in the company's statement, who remembered him beyond his business abilities.

"Above all this, though, was his caring focus on people, both within Lifetime and among its vendors and suppliers. He was truly special in his ability to respectfully engage others, regardless of their position or level within the supply chain. His ability to connect with people bound all of his other talents together in a very special way," the company statement reads. "His loss leaves us with an immense void in our company and an even bigger crater in our hearts.

In addition to his business leadership, Hendrickson served as a stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ogden Utah Pleasant Valley Stake.