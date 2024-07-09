Gov. Spencer Cox appointed Dr. Rich Nye to be his senior advisor of education on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Rich Nye to be his senior adviser of education. Nye, most recently superintendent of the Granite School District, will join the Cox administration on July 29.

“Rich’s policy experience and his data-driven approach to student success will help our administration continue to support our schools, students and parents,” the governor said in a statement.

Nye has been the superintendent of Granite School District since 2021. During his tenure, the district’s graduation rates, student proficiency and personalized learning opportunities have increased. His successor as superintendent was expected to be named on Tuesday.

He previously served as superintendent of the Ogden School District. Prior to that, he was deputy superintendent of student achievement at the Utah State Board of Education.

On occasion he has taught courses in educational policy and leadership as adjunct faculty at the University of Utah and Utah State University.

A career educator, Nye earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Weber State University; a master’s degree in teacher education and leadership from Arizona State University; a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Weber State; and a doctorate in teacher education and leadership from USU.

He also completed a Broad Academy Executive Fellowship and earned a certificate in education finance from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

“I’m honored and excited to join Gov. Cox as a member of his senior team,” Nye said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with him as well as educators, parents and legislators to make sure our schools are safe and well-equipped to teach the next generation of Utahns,” he said.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson lauded Nye’s selection. “Dr. Rich Nye is one of the finest education leaders I’ve ever known as well as being an outstanding individual. Congratulations to (Gov.) Spencer J. Cox for this great selection,” she posted on social media.