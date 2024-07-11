An errant firework shoots into the stands, left, during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Provo fire marshal announced Thursday the number of people injured by misfired fireworks July 4′s Stadium of Fire is 18, including one who was severely injured after getting hit in the face.

Stadium of Fire is an annual Independence Day celebration put on by America's Freedom Festival at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, boasting one of the largest firework shows in the country. This year, a few fireworks misfired and went into the crowd after the military flyover, causing the event to be paused while emergency personnel responded.

During the show, it was unclear how many people were injured from the rogue shots. At least one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for injuries to their face.

Dozens of videos across social media platforms show at least two misfires going into the crowd in the east stands, at least two shots hitting the south end of the field by the stage and one shot narrowly missing a dancer on the field. Several other shots went haywire, hitting the empty south side stands where the fireworks were launched.

The crowd watches as a member of Provo Fire and Rescue searches for an injured individual after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A statement from Provo Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield says the number of injuries reported is now at 18. Schofield said everyone who was injured has since been released from the hospital.

Reports from emergency personnel at the event were compiled along with information from "various social and regular media channels" and responses to targeted emails sent to ticket holders earlier this week.

Stadium of Fire uses Stellar Fireworks for the pyrotechnic show, a company the Freedom Festival has partnered with for 40 years, said spokesman Emory Cook. Cook said the fireworks were properly installed before the event and had been inspected and approved by authorities prior to the show.

Attendee John Dymock, who was just a few feet from where several people were hit at the east side of the stadium, told KSL NewsRadio chaos erupted around him.

"We had, like, an explosion to our left," Dymock said, "And then, I was paying attention to that, I didn't see the other one hit until after some of the screams were starting to happen. And then when we turned, it was like one row in front of us there was one that hit a gentleman right there."

A Stellar Fireworks spokesperson told KSL the firework that malfunctioned is called "Whistle to Salute" and had 45 shots enclosed. The spokesperson said the firework blew itself apart in the middle of firing, but why it happened is being investigated.

"It is unfortunate that this occurred, and we are thankful that the injured are recovering," Schofield said.

The investigation into the firework mishap is ongoing. The fire marshal asks anyone else who may have been injured or struck by debris after the flyover to email firemarshal@provo.org.

