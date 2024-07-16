The front page of the Deseret News on July 16, 1969, as Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy, Fla.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy in Florida on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.

And it was a successful launch. And as the events of the week developed, President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to explore the New Frontier became reality.

Here are the headlines of that day on the front page of the Deseret News:

“It’s go. go. go! — All the way”

“A perfect moon launching”

“Apollo 11 streaks toward destiny”

“Lunar flight details”

“Experts ponder Luna’s signals”

“White House services are planned”

“Cold facts guide voyage of Apollo ‘swashbucklers’”

Among the many interesting aspects of this moment in time was the fairly recent addition of televised news coverage to the world as a whole. The moon landing on July 20 (more on that later this week) is considered one of the most important televised moments in TV history. It is estimated that 650 million watched portions of the Apollo 11 events.

Now, 55 years later, here are stories through the years from Deseret News archives about the mission, the characters (Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins), and films and documentaries about the moment in history:

