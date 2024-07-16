Last month I received a message on Instagram that read, “I need some investigative work. What ever happened to The Training Table reopening? There’s nothing on their site and the last time we saw anything was October of 2022.”

As a public service, and because I’ve been wondering myself, I’ve spent the past few weeks trying to get an answer to the question.

In its day, The Training Table was an icon for diners along the Wasatch Front. The restaurant was known for its burgers, cheese fries and an ordering system wherein customers called in their orders from landline telephones at their tables — a real novelty in the time before mobile orders and QR code menus.

Many Utahns have fond memories of childhood evenings spent in a Training Table location, munching on cheese fries.

And getting a thrill when their parents allowed them to use the table phone to order.

When I asked people on social media to share their memories of The Training Table, more than a few mentioned significant life milestones celebrated in the restaurant.

And many with those fond memories are wondering when, and if, The Training Table will actually return.

The Training Table opened its first location in Midvale in 1977 and closed its five locations in 2016. But in July of 2022, the Training Table website was updated to read, “Tasty things coming soon…” and we all got excited.

A few months later, the website was updated again, and a press release was sent out announcing a Training Table relaunch. The press release read, “Following months of anticipation, The Training Table announced today they are bringing their beloved food and nostalgic restaurants back to Utah.” Training Table Chair Stephanie Chard was quoted in the release saying, “Our restaurant was a Utah institution and (a) phenomenal success for nearly 40 years when we closed our doors. We always hoped that wouldn’t be the last time Utahns would see The Training Table and are proud to be ‘A Utah Original.’”

According to a 2016 Deseret News story, The Training Table originally closed after 39 years in business amid a lawsuit between the owners — Chard and her father, Kent Chard. The 2022 press release, however, suggested a reconciliation. Kent Chard is quoted in the announcement as saying, “We first opened our doors in Midvale 45 years ago, on October 7, 1977 — so we thought today being our anniversary would make for an ideal time to announce our intentions to serve the community once more and bring people together again to enjoy great food and make new memories at The Training Table.”

The announcement claimed that two of the restaurant’s beloved sauces — The Ultimate Dipping Sauce and The Ultimate Hickory Sauce — would be available for purchase. Both are listed as out of stock on the website. And according to a 2023 KSL report, many customers who placed orders either received incorrect sauces and were unable to get a response from the company, or never received their sauces at all.

The announcement also said Utahns could expect Training Table food trucks to show up at various locations across the state within a matter of months. Nary a food truck has been spotted two years later. “The locations of full scale restaurants will be announced in the coming months,” the announcement read. “In the meantime, The Training Table is encouraging fans and followers to stay tuned and stay hungry.”

Fans have. And their patience has been tested.

I’ve tried my best to figure out what’s going on. The Training Table’s website seems to not have been updated since the big splash in 2022. I’ve followed leads that led nowhere. I’ve talked with people I thought would have information but are actually just as confused as the rest of us. I’ve emailed the company asking for an update. I’ve tried every phone number associated with Stephanie Chard and Kent Chard. And I’ve received no response.

A few days ago, FOX13 reported that they had heard from the company and were told, “The return of Training Table is still in progress! Keep an eye out for future announcements!” but offered no specific details about when those announcements would come.

Which is a shame. Because there are a lot of hungry Utahns with a craving for cheese fries and the chance to hold a corded phone again. As much as I wanted to uncover the mystery of the missing burger place, my investigation has led me to believe the promised sauces, food trucks, or retail locations will not be available any time soon.

For now, it looks like The Training Table will remain a cherished memory rather than a dining destination. But I would love to be wrong and have another cheese fry soon. Or maybe two.