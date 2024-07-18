Nadia Comaneci, Olympic gymnastics champion, speaks at the International Olympic Committee launch of the Olympic AI Agenda at Lee Valley VeloPark, in London, Friday, April 19, 2024. It has been 48 years since Comaneci recorded gymnastics' first perfect score.

On July 18, 1976, at the Summer Olympics in Montreal, Nadia Comaneci of Romania became the first gymnast to receive a perfect score of 10 from Olympic judges for her performance on the uneven bars and, moments later, the balance beam.

The perfect scores changed the gymnastics world. She would do it five more times in Montreal. The 14-year-old was the breakout star of the Games — sorry, Sugar Ray Leonard and Bruce Jenner — with three gold medals, followed by two more in 1980, all with her growling coach Bela Karolyi by her side. In all, she won 21 gold medals in world competitions.

The front page of the sports section of the Deseret News recounting Nadia Comaneci's perfect 10 score in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Still, Nadia was only 14, living in a hard-line Communist country. She was a world sports darling, but longed for a different life. When she was 28, Comaneci defected to the United States. She married U.S. Olympic gymnast Bart Conner in 1996.

Since then, Comaneci, now 62, works on many humanitarian and charitable causes, and still lends her expertise to gymnastics analysis. Comaneci also has been reconciled with her native country.

And perfect scores are recorded all the time in all levels of gymnastics competitions.

But Nadia was the first.

