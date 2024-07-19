UtahFaithThe West

Photo Of The Week Gallery: St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church opening

Chuck Wing

By Chuck Wing

View Comments

This week’s photo of the week come from Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton who covered the opening of the new St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church as it celebrated with the community in Sandy on Saturday, July 13. Below are other photos that Winterton captured to mark the occasion. You can read more here.

Guests watch as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detail portions of the church as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Father Anthony Savas stands in the doorway of the iconostasis as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Tatyana Golub venerates after the ceremony to open the new St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Detail portions of the church as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Father Anthony Savas stands in the doorway of the iconostasis as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Heidi Gounaris helps her nephew, Braxten Jansen, follow along as they join many others at the opening of St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Archdeacon Dionysios participates in the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening of a new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Archdeacon Dionysios participates in the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening of a new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Archdeacon Dionysios participates in the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening of a new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Altar boys stand at the front at the beginning of the service as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America lights a candle at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church as they celebrate the opening of their new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Congregants stand during the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The ribbon is cut at the front doors by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, His Eminence Metropolitan Constantine of Denver and others as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Altar boys enter after the ribbon-cutting at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy as they celebrate its opening on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Guests begin entering after the ribbon-cutting as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its new church opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A cross with the image of Christ on it sits on a table at the front door as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrives at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church as they celebrate the opening of their new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Father Anthony Savas lights a candle as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Clergy members gather to officially open St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A group of guests talk as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.
Join the Conversation