Photo Of The Week Gallery: St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church opening

This week’s photo of the week come from Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton who covered the opening of the new St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church as it celebrated with the community in Sandy on Saturday, July 13. Below are other photos that Winterton captured to mark the occasion. You can read more here.

Guests watch as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Detail portions of the church as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Father Anthony Savas stands in the doorway of the iconostasis as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Tatyana Golub venerates after the ceremony to open the new St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Detail portions of the church as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Father Anthony Savas stands in the doorway of the iconostasis as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Heidi Gounaris helps her nephew, Braxten Jansen, follow along as they join many others at the opening of St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Archdeacon Dionysios participates in the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening of a new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Archdeacon Dionysios participates in the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening of a new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Archdeacon Dionysios participates in the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening of a new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Altar boys stand at the front at the beginning of the service as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America lights a candle at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church as they celebrate the opening of their new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Congregants stand during the ceremony as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The ribbon is cut at the front doors by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, His Eminence Metropolitan Constantine of Denver and others as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Altar boys enter after the ribbon-cutting at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy as they celebrate its opening on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Guests begin entering after the ribbon-cutting as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its new church opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A cross with the image of Christ on it sits on a table at the front door as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates its opening in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrives at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church as they celebrate the opening of their new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Father Anthony Savas lights a candle as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Clergy members gather to officially open St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A group of guests talk as St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the opening of its new church in Sandy on Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News