Members of the Church of Jesus Christ's Woods Cross Utah Stake Primary walk in the Bountiful Handcart Days parade on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Pioneer Day is on Wednesday, July 24.

Primarily celebrated in the state of Utah, the holiday honors the thousands of pioneers that crossed the plains with their wagons to reach Utah and other Western states.

What is Pioneer Day?

“Completing a treacherous thousand-mile exodus, an ill and exhausted Brigham Young and fellow members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints arrived in Utah’s Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847,” per the Library of Congress. “The Mormon pioneers viewed their arrival as the founding of a Mormon homeland, hence Pioneer Day.”

The magnitude of the pioneer’s trek to the West is significant. According to PBS, they journeyed 1,300 miles across the plains to reach their new home, away from persecution and unrest. Thousands of families decided to take on harsh weather and difficult conditions to find a more permanent place to live.

“July 24 is still celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah and several other Western states,” says the Library of Congress’s website. “The bravery of the original settlers and their strength of character and physical endurance is commemorated with festivities including games and music, speeches, parades, rodeos, and picnics.”

Things to do in Utah for Pioneer Day 2024

Celebrations of the holiday continue today in the form of fireworks, outdoor activities and food. If you’re going to be in Utah for Pioneer Day, you might like to participate in some of the festivities.

While some of these events are happening on July 24, many others are taking place this weekend.