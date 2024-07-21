The front page of the Deseret News on July 21, 1944, as the invasion of Guam began in the final year of World War II.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

World War II had dragged on for five years when U.S. forces began an invasion to retake Guam on July 21, 1944.

The battle lasted for about three weeks of intense fighting before the Japanese were defeated. About 3,000 U.S. troops were killed and more than 18,000 Japanese died. The operation helped the U.S. take control of the war in the Pacific theater.

Here’s the history.

Guam, an island in the western Pacific was one of several U.S. territories occupied by the Japanese during World War II, others notably being the Philippines and even a small part of Alaska.

The first battle of Guam took place Dec. 8-10, 1941. The island was defended by a small, lightly armed garrison of sailors and Marines. They were quickly overrun by the larger Japanese landing force.

The island fell just a week after the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. The U.S. was much more prepared by the time of the second battle, which took place July 21 to Aug. 10, 1944.

Per historians, the 3rd Marine Amphibious Corps, supported by naval landing craft and naval gunfire and airstrikes, led the way. The Army’s 77th Infantry Division also conducted a landing and participated in the battle. Coast Guard cutters also took part in the joint operation, which also included a large number of native Chamorros.

After retaking Guam, the U.S. took back the Mariana Islands and Palau islands. Guam became the Pacific headquarters for Navy Adm. Chester Nimitz for the rest of the war, which ended when the Japanese formally surrendered Sept. 2, 1945.

The United States acquired Guam and the Philippines from Spain in 1898, following the Spanish-American War. The 212-square-mile island of Guam remains a strategic U.S. territory, with the location of Joint Region Marianas, a joint military command. Coast Guard cutters are also stationed there.

July 21 is celebrated as Guam Liberation Day, the day when Americans came ashore in 1944.

One interesting note about the battle. Although organized Japanese resistance ended Aug. 10, some 7,500 Japanese soldiers remained in the jungle for some time, and some continued the fight. The last of the Japanese soldiers, Shoichi Yokoi, was discovered Jan. 24, 1972.

