The Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City is shown through the ages: clockwise from left, 2003, 2019, 1998 and 1971.

One of the oldest parades in the U.S. takes place in Salt Lake City, Utah, every year to celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24. This year’s parade is Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. and begins at South Temple and State Street.

Here’s a look back at the Days of ‘47 parades through the years.

A part of a large crowd watches the parade at State St. and South Temple with Eagle Gate and the State Capitol behind them. | DON GRAYSTON

Japanese American young men and women carry a U.S. flag in the July 24, 1941, Covered Wagon Days Parade in Salt Lake City. | Photographer unknown

Cub Scout Ben Hacke helps carry an American flag at the beginning of the Days of ’47 Youth Parade on Saturday, July 20, 2002. | Jeremy Harmon

Sons of Utah Pioneers walk in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 25, 2011. | Laura Seitz

Days of '47 Parade participants walk the parade route in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017. | Jeffrey D. Allred

Motorcycles perform in the Days of ’47 Parade on Monday, July 24, 2000. | JASON OLSON

The Brigham Young Monument on South Temple and Main Street was the focal point of the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City, July 24, 1971. | Deseret News Archives

Utah Gov. Calvin L. Rampton and his wife, Lucybeth, wave to people along the Days of '47 Parade route on July 24, 1968. | Deseret Morning News Archives

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and first lady Abby Cox ride in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Dignitaries including then-Gov. Norm Bangerter and his wife, Colleen, wave to the crowd of Salt Lake City during the Days of '47 Parade in 1985. | Deseret News archives

Parade-goers sleep on the streets the morning of the Days of '47 Parade in 1990. | Deseret News archives

Ainsley Bawden and Olivia Bawden sleep during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The girls stayed up all night camping on the street. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Salt Lake Stake's theme-winning float, "Pioneers, Building the Dream," is pictured during the Days of '47 parade Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Tom Smart

The Pioneer Day Parade is held on July 24, 1887, on Main Street in Salt Lake City. | Deseret News Archives

Members of the American Fork marching band march past a statue of Brigham Young on the Main Street Plaza during the Days of '47 parade in Salt Lake City, Utah July 24, 2007. | Keith Johnson

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, serves as grand marshal for the Days of '47 Parade. | DTI

President Thomas S. Monson rides in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2014. | DC

Ryan Pack marches with the Utah Pipe Band during the Days of '47 Youth Parade in Salt Lake City, Utah July 17, 2010. | Keith Johnson

Brian Park jumps from the history books of the People's Choice Award winning float from Centerville Utah South Stake during the Days of '47 Parade. | Ryan Long

Bingham High School's Michael Buck cools off while marching in the school's band during the July 24, 2003, Days of 47 parade. | Laura Seitz

Spectators watch the Draper Utah Corner Canyon Stake float during the Days of 47 Parade July 24th, 2003. | Jeffrey D. Allred

The Days of ’47 Royalty are pictured in 1975. | Deseret News Archives

The royalty of the Day's of '47 Youth parade are pictured July 18, 1998. | KRISTAN JACOBSEN

Bluffdale royalty waves during the Days of '47 parade Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Tom Smart

The Days of '47 Parade moves down State Street in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

President Spencer W. Kimball and his wife, Camilla Eyring Kimball, ride through the streets of Salt Lake City during the Days of '47 Parade in 1979. | Deseret News archives

Primary general presidency Cheryl A. Esplin, left, Rosemary M. Wixom and Mary R. Durham wave during the Days of '47 Union Pacific Railroad Youth Parade on Saturday, July 18, 2015, in Salt Lake City. | DC

President Gordon B. Hinckley waves as he is driven during the Days of '47 parade Tuesday, July 24, 2007, in Salt Lake City. | DTI

Michael Bawden and Pamela Bawden wear their This is the Place State Park outfits as spectators stake out their spots for the next mornings Days of '47 Parade downtown Monday, July 23, 2012, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Tom Smart

Shauntelle Crogh, Kalysta Revie, Shar Tonge, and Kami Revie enjoys a game of Uno as they stake their turf at Liberty Park for the Days of '47 parade July 23rd, 2003. | Jeffrey D. Allred

Russell Hales, of Salt Lake, relaxes on a cot as County Commissioner Mark Shurtleff drives by during the Days of '47 parade Saturday, July 24, 1999. | CHUCK WING

Days of '47 Queen Allison Arlene Martin on Provo, acts out a part during the Horse Parade, as the stage coach she and her attendants are riding in is held up by the Cold water gang. | Scott G. Winterton

Nancy Bittner holds a sign up for passing horses and riders at the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2013. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Days of '47 parade is pictured from the Brigham Apartments July 24th, 2002. | Jeffrey D. Allred

A parade float entered by Sears-Roebuck and Company and the Sons and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers chapters of Los Angeles is pictured in a Days of ’47 parade on July 23, 1947. In that year, the centennial of the pioneers entering Salt Lake Valley, there were parades on the 23rd and the 24th. | Deseret News Archives

A woman straddles two horses while participating in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Chanel Carter, 9, of Sandy, rides the Diamond Z Ranch float of Cedar City in the Days of '47 parade. | Laura Seitz

Horses and riders fill the streets of Salt Lake City during the Days of '47 Horse Parade in 1981. | Deseret News archives

The Army of the West Mormon Battalion entry marches in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A marching band from Kearns entertains the crown along with floats, dignitaries, church groups and others in Salt Lake City during the Days of '47 Parade in 1979. | Deseret News archives

Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., his wife, Mary Kaye, and daughter Gracie wave to the crowd during the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Utah July 25, 2005. | Keith Johnson

Gov. Gary Herbert and first lady Jeanette Herbert wave to the crowd during the Days of '47 Parade Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | DTI

Floats, dignitaries including then-Governor Scott Matheson, wave to the crowds on the streets of Salt Lake City during the Days of '47 Parade in 1982. | Deseret News archives

People representing the Mormon Battalion march in the parade as spectators watch the floats, horses and celebrities participate in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Utah, Saturday, July 24, 2010. | DTI

A giant American flag stretches across Main Street with floats, dignitaries, church groups and others filling the streets of Salt Lake City during the Days of 47 Parade in 1980. | Deseret News archives

Tayson Dale, 6, of Orem, stands as the Mormon Battalion Color Guard passes by during the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. | Laura Seitz