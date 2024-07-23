Salt Lake City is pictured at sunset on Friday, April 17, 2020. Utah will be 32 years removed from hosting the 2002 Olympics when the world arrives again.

Salt Lake City received wide praise for the way it hosted the 2002 Olympics.

NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol called the 2002 Games “far and away, the most successful Olympics, summer or winter, in history.” The late International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge declared Utah had put on “superb” Games, and singled out the volunteers, many who were fluent in languages learned as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“You are, with the athletes, also the champions of these Games,” Rogge told volunteers during the 2002 closing ceremonies, also at Rice-Eccles Stadium. “Your generosity and profound kindness have warmed our hearts. You were marvelous.”

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee is expected to award the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Salt Lake City. Utah will be 32 years removed from hosting the 2002 Olympics when the world arrives again. What will the state look like then?

Skaters pose in the Olympic Rings on the ice during the Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, February 8, 2002. Photo by Stuart Johnson | Stuart Johnson

Utah past, present and future

A new report released Tuesday by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute details the significant demographic and economic growth that has occurred in the state since Salt Lake City first hosted the Games and projected growth through 2034.

“The data show that in 2034, Utah will be larger, older, and more racially and ethnically diverse than when Utah first hosted the world 22 years ago,” Natalie Gochnour, director of the Gardner Institute, said in a press release. “By 2034, Utah’s population will have almost doubled from 2002. Nearly half of the Utah population in 2034 will not have experienced the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, creating an extraordinary opportunity for us to cement the Olympic legacy for generations to come.”

The state will be nearly twice the size of 2002 and feature a much larger tourism sector, more international engagement, improved infrastructure and a robust winter sports economy, according to the report.

Key findings include:

Population size — By 2034, Utah’s population will have almost doubled from 2002. The population is projected to reach 4.1 million by 2034, increasing by 1.8 million residents from 2.3 million in 2002, a 76.4% increase.

Population characteristics — One in six Utahns in 2034 will be school-age, projected to number 665,561. The share of those 65 and older will be more than twice what it was 32 years ago, projected to make up 17% of the population. Also, nearly one in three Utahns will be a racial or ethnic minority in 2034, compared to one in 10 in 2002.

Economy — The Utah economy, as measured by jobs, will be almost twice as large in 2034 as the economy in 2002. Analysts project 2034 will include an increase of 1.3 million jobs from the 1.4 million jobs in 2002. Projections are not available, but the state’s GDP has already experienced strong growth, increasing from $129.4 billion (2023 dollars) in 2002 to $272.6 billion in 2023.

International engagement — Utah’s international engagement continues to expand and deepen. Since 2002, international exports have jumped from $13 billion to $17.4 billion, a 33.9% increase. In 2002, international visitors to Utah totaled about 610,000, in comparison to 777,000 in 2019.

New infrastructure — Utah has had considerable infrastructure growth since 2002. Regional commuter and light rail expanded by adding over 100 miles of new track. Salt Lake City International Airport completed Phase II of its redesign, opening 13 new gates last year. In 2002, the airport reported 18.6 million passengers; a record 25.7 million passengers were reported in 2022.

A new look for downtown Salt Lake City

Outside of those things mentioned in the report, downtown Salt Lake City will probably also have a new look. The city and state are working with Smith Entertainment Group to reshape the city center as a sports, entertainment, culture and convention district. Plans include renovating the Delta Center, building a pedestrian plaza from the arena to the Salt Palace Convention Center, an apartment tower, high-rise hotel, shops and restaurants. The project is anticipated to be complete just before the Winter Games.

The Delta Center, home to the Utah Jazz and new Utah Hockey Club, will likely host figure skating and short track speedskating in 2034 as it did in 2002. Also, the plaza could be the site for medals ceremonies.

Temple Square is already in the middle of a massive renovation project, including strengthening and refurbishing the Salt Lake Temple. The Main Street plaza near the Church Office Building is also undergoing renovation and restoration. The south visitors’ center was demolished and construction crews are building pavilions and a new guest building. The above-ground pavilions will offer direct and unobstructed views of the temple and the cement wall around the square also is being removed to make it more open and inviting, according to the church.

The work is expected to be completed at the end of 2026.