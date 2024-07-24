Days of ‘47 celebrates historic and modern pioneers
Forty floats traveled the parade route this year, many sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others created by government or business entities
View Comments
Share
By Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com
Thousands set up camping chairs, canopies and air mattresses along the Days of ‘47 parade route Tuesday night and Wednesday to watch one of the oldest parades in the U.S. — a spectacle of pioneer heritage that’s been going strong since 1947.
For many people, including Joan Geppelt, the parade is all about family memories and tradition. Geppelt and her family found a corner of turf on South Temple to watch the parade for the first time in years.
"I used to come every year with my family growing up," Geppelt said. "Pioneer Day is my mom's birthday. She always made sure we came out every year and watched her parade."
Geppelt's husband, Eric Geppelt, was attending the parade for the first time. "I'm just excited to celebrate Utah's history," he said. "It's not only a celebration of past pioneers, but also future pioneers."
The parade began at 9 a.m. with Elder David A. Bednar, an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the parade's grand marshal, riding in the backseat of a lime green Jeep Gladiator with his wife, Susan Bednar.
"We don't really know who we are, or where we are unless we know something about where we came from," Elder Bednar said in a recent interview with KSL TV. So, to participate in that commemoration, for us, is a thrill."
From there, it was a steady stream of floats, marching bands, horses and classic cars. Forty floats traveled the parade route this year, many sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others created by government or business entities.
The parade was an opportunity for some to reflect on their pioneer heritage. Bret Biddulph's ancestors originally settled Farmington; Nicole Vanderwerff claims ancestors in St. George and Salt Lake City. Paul Vanderwerff is "one of the many" descendants of Brigham Young.
Younger parade goers, like Fehi Kinikini, loved staying up late the night before the parade. But he also loves the history: "I love it because it shows pride for our state — we wouldn't be here without the pioneers."
He and his sister Lulu Kinikini have been going to the parade for 12 years and were excited to see the Liahona Band return for the first time in two years. Their great-uncle started the band, they said.
"I'm excited to see the different cultures," Almadean Kinikini said. "There's a lot of diversity in Utah."
The parade isn't just for Utahns — Marshall Almarode drove all the way from Kennewick, Washington, to see the parade for the first time since 1988.
"I had so much fun a long time ago, I've always wanted to come back," Almarode said.
This year's theme was "Stout pioneer hearts — lift others!" — floats featured hot air balloons, bees, plenty of pioneer handcarts and even the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Here are Wednesday's award-winning floats:
Days of '47 Sweepstakes Award: Riverside Central Stake
Theme Award: The Children of the West Jordan Copper Hills Stake
Outstanding Animation Award: Granite View Stake
People's Choice Award: Riverside Central Stake
Children's Choice Award: Draper Eastridge Stake
President's Award: Alsco Uniforms
Queen's Award: KSL 5 TV
Mayor's Award: Brigham Young University
Community Award: Murray West Stake
Brigham Young Award: Wilford Stake
Governor Award: West Valley City
Spirit of Faith Award: South Jordan Country Park Stake