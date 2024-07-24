Dancers march with the Liahona Alumni Marching Band in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Thousands set up camping chairs, canopies and air mattresses along the Days of ‘47 parade route Tuesday night and Wednesday to watch one of the oldest parades in the U.S. — a spectacle of pioneer heritage that’s been going strong since 1947.

For many people, including Joan Geppelt, the parade is all about family memories and tradition. Geppelt and her family found a corner of turf on South Temple to watch the parade for the first time in years.

"I used to come every year with my family growing up," Geppelt said. "Pioneer Day is my mom's birthday. She always made sure we came out every year and watched her parade."

Geppelt's husband, Eric Geppelt, was attending the parade for the first time. "I'm just excited to celebrate Utah's history," he said. "It's not only a celebration of past pioneers, but also future pioneers."

Katherine Buell cheers during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The parade began at 9 a.m. with Elder David A. Bednar, an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the parade's grand marshal, riding in the backseat of a lime green Jeep Gladiator with his wife, Susan Bednar.

"We don't really know who we are, or where we are unless we know something about where we came from," Elder Bednar said in a recent interview with KSL TV. So, to participate in that commemoration, for us, is a thrill."

Elder David Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

From there, it was a steady stream of floats, marching bands, horses and classic cars. Forty floats traveled the parade route this year, many sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others created by government or business entities.

The parade was an opportunity for some to reflect on their pioneer heritage. Bret Biddulph's ancestors originally settled Farmington; Nicole Vanderwerff claims ancestors in St. George and Salt Lake City. Paul Vanderwerff is "one of the many" descendants of Brigham Young.

Days of ’47 Royalty Tiffany Gunnell, Elizabeth Hampton and Karissa Behunin ride on The Days of ’47 Royalty Float in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Younger parade goers, like Fehi Kinikini, loved staying up late the night before the parade. But he also loves the history: "I love it because it shows pride for our state — we wouldn't be here without the pioneers."

He and his sister Lulu Kinikini have been going to the parade for 12 years and were excited to see the Liahona Band return for the first time in two years. Their great-uncle started the band, they said.

"I'm excited to see the different cultures," Almadean Kinikini said. "There's a lot of diversity in Utah."

The parade isn't just for Utahns — Marshall Almarode drove all the way from Kennewick, Washington, to see the parade for the first time since 1988.

"I had so much fun a long time ago, I've always wanted to come back," Almarode said.

This year's theme was "Stout pioneer hearts — lift others!" — floats featured hot air balloons, bees, plenty of pioneer handcarts and even the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Here are Wednesday's award-winning floats:

Days of '47 Sweepstakes Award: Riverside Central Stake

Riverside Central Stake Theme Award: The Children of the West Jordan Copper Hills Stake

The Children of the West Jordan Copper Hills Stake Outstanding Animation Award: Granite View Stake

Granite View Stake People's Choice Award: Riverside Central Stake

Riverside Central Stake Children's Choice Award: Draper Eastridge Stake

Draper Eastridge Stake President's Award: Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms Queen's Award: KSL 5 TV

KSL 5 TV Mayor's Award: Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University Community Award: Murray West Stake

Murray West Stake Brigham Young Award: Wilford Stake

Wilford Stake Governor Award: West Valley City

West Valley City Spirit of Faith Award: South Jordan Country Park Stake

South Jordan Country Park Stake Legacy Award: Sandy Central Stake

Sandy Central Stake Utah Award: West Jordan Sycamores Stake

West Jordan Sycamores Stake Pioneers Award: Herriman Utah Stake

The Days of '47 Parade moves across 200 East in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Days of ’47 Royalty wave to attendees of the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Riverton Utah Central Stake float depicts members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The float earned two awards; the Days of ’47 Sweepstakes award and the People’s Choice award. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Members of the Sons of Utah Pioneers march in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers marches in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Sandy Utah Granite View Stake float is pictured in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The float was awarded the Outstanding Animation award. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Members of the Mormon Battalion march in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Sikh community member Surinder Singh hands out free bottles of water to attendees of the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

