A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 28, 1945, a U.S. Army B-25 bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.

Almost unthinkable now, the building suffered no structural damage and opened for business the next day. Coverage of the accident was extensive in newspapers across the nation, including the Deseret News:

“A B-25 ‘Billy Mitchell’ bomber, roaring low across Manhattan from a northwesterly direction, crashed into the 79th floor of the 102-story Empire State Building at 9:49 a.m. today, and immediately burst into an inferno of flame,” read the top story of Utah’s newspaper.

A sidebar in the Deseret News warned Utahns of similar dangers:

“Persons who fly their airplanes over Salt Lake under 2,000 feat will find themselves immediately grounded and hauled into court for prosecution, Joe Bergin, state aeronautics director, said today,” read the lead paragraph.

According to historical compilations, the U.S. military plane, with two pilots and a passenger aboard, crashed into the Empire State Building. The freak accident was caused by heavy fog.

Due to the conditions, the plane had been diverted from LaGuardia airport to the Newark airport, and nearly hit the Chrysler Building, the tallest in the city at the time. It swerved to avoid the building but the move sent it straight into the north side of the Empire State Building, near the 79th floor.

Since it was a Saturday, fewer workers than normal were in the building. All 11 victims were workers from War Relief Services department of the National Catholic Welfare Conference, into the offices of which the plane had crashed. The three people on the plane were also killed.

An 18-foot by 20-foot hole was left in the side of the Empire State Building. Though its structural integrity was not affected, the crash did cause nearly $1 million in damages, about $10.5 million in today’s money.

According to accounts, the building was open for business the next day.

The Empire State Building, which opened on May 1, 1931, is an American icon. Even today, it is a tourist attraction of note. Here are stories from the Deseret News archives about the building, its history and where it ranks among the tallest in the world:

“Empire State Building stands tall as it celebrates its 60th”

“AP Photos: NYC’s tallest buildings through history”

“Empire State Building going green”

“Racers, take your step! Annual Empire State Building climb”

“World Trade Center is back on top in N.Y.”

“38-floor free fall of elevator had surprise ending”

“Prudential puts Empire State Building up for sale”

“Climbing high”