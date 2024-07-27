Frank Sinatra poses with an NBC microphone for a portrait to publicize one of his many 1940s radio programs. On July 27, 1940, Billboard magazine published its first “music popularity chart” listing bestselling retail records. In first place was “I’ll Never Smile Again,” recorded by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra, with Sinatra as vocalist.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 27, 1940, Billboard magazine published its first “music popularity chart,” listing bestselling retail records of the week.

In first place on that initial list was “I’ll Never Smile Again,” recorded by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra, with featured vocalist Frank Sinatra.

Now, if you Google it, there are 200 separate lists of Billboard music charts alone. Everyone now releases their own top lists, using all kinds of criteria.

Billboard wasn’t necessarily the first — The New York Times Best Seller list debuted in 1931 — and Billboard had actually shared charts of popular sheet music, song performances and recitals as far back as 1913.

In its July 27, 1940, magazine issue, the first “Billboard Music Popularity Chart” was published for the week ending July 20, with separate listings covering retail sales, sheet music sales, jukebox song selection and radio play.

Utahns have had a few appearances on Billboard charts through the years, and actually dominate a few of the faith music genres — think Tabernacle Choir, Hilary Weeks, Gentri and Piano Guys.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the Billboard charts:

“Billboard is retuning its record charts”

“Tabernacle Choir album tops Billboard chart”

“Tabernacle Choir successfully taps into new market”

“Taylor Swift passes Elvis Presley record”

“All the Billboard Music Awards Taylor Swift has won”

“Donny Osmond’s back on front lines with `Soldier of Love’”

“They’re still the Osmond Brothers after all these years”

“How does TikTok affect the Billboard song charts?”

Billboard.com screenshot