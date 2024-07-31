The exterior of the now-shuttered Buca di Beppo location in downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday. The chain reportedly closed 13 locations nationwide this week, including both of its Utah locations.

A nationwide Italian food chain appears to be saying ciao to Utah amid its reported struggles.

Buca di Beppo's Salt Lake City and Midvale locations have closed. A sign was placed on the locked front door of the chain's downtown Salt Lake location informing customers of its closure.

"We are thankful to you, our loyal guests, for giving us the opportunity to serve you. It's with great appreciation and gratitude that we say thank you for all the years," the sign reads.

A similar message was placed on its Midvale location doors. In addition, the Salt Lake location is listed as "closed" on the company's website, while the Midvale location is listed as "permanently closed" on Google.

No reason was given for the closures, but Restaurant Business magazine reported that the two Utah locations joined 11 other U.S. locations that also abruptly shuttered this week. The Florida-based company trimmed about one-fifth of its footprint after reporting almost a 5% nationwide sales decline last year, according to the restaurant news outlet.

Local news outlets in Arizona, California, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania all reported similar closures this week.

The first Buca di Beppo was created in Minneapolis back in 1993 and it expanded into a nationwide chain over time, offering casual dining. But Restaurant Business notes that the company has faced the same challenges that other restaurants — most notably Red Lobster — have faced recently: rising costs and falling business.

Local restaurants have reported other challenges. The SugarHouse Barbeque Company in Salt Lake City announced earlier this month that it would close in August, citing several hurdles. Among them, more delivery purchases from companies that take about a quarter of all sales.

Buca di Beppo still has 44 locations nationwide, but Utahns will now have to travel a bit to find one. Its closest locations are the locations in maintains in the Las Vegas area.