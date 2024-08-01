The Shops at South Town, including the former Macy's department store in the foreground, are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Sandy. Smith Entertainment Group officially acquired the shopping mall, where they plan to build their NHL practice facility.

The Utah Hockey Club, which starts its inaugural NHL season this fall in the downtown Delta Center, will have a permanent practice and training facility at the south end of the Salt Lake Valley.

Smith Entertainment Group has acquired The Shops at South Town in Sandy, where it plans to build at least two NHL-standard regulation ice sheets and the team’s official offices on the 111-acre site. The state-of-the-art complex is scheduled for completion in 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. SEG announced its intention to construct the training center at the mall in May.

The practice ice will be on the southeast end of the mall where Macy’s used to be, according to a map of the property SEG included in a press release. The Shops at South Town will remain open for business.

“Today is a crucial step forward in expanding SEG’s real estate footprint and public benefit offerings for our fans and residents of Utah,” Jim Olson, an executive with SEG and project lead for The Shops at South Town, said in a press release. “We are thankful for our collaboration with the city of Sandy on this project, and we look forward to sharing more details throughout the development process.”

The purchase includes the mall, surrounding parking lot and some adjacent retailers, restaurants and hospitality buildings on the property between I-15, 10000 South, State Street and 10600 South. SEG plans to make the facility available for community purposes outside of Utah Hockey Club’s designated use such as youth and amateur hockey and recreation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Smith Entertainment Group and Utah Hockey Club to Sandy City,” Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, said in the release. “This is an exciting step forward for professional sports in Utah and brings new opportunity to hockey fans and families along with great economic support for our growing downtown Cairns District.”

A ceremonial groundbreaking event will take place at the site of the future training facility on Aug. 12.

Ryan and Ashley Smith bought the struggling Arizona Coyotes for $1.2 billion and moved the team to Salt Lake City in April.