The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 4, 1936, after Jesse Owens and other Americans dominated the sprint events at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

On Aug. 3, 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.

U.S. newspapers of the day celebrated the historic wins, while a furious Adolf Hitler fumed at Owens’ success in Berlin. World War II began three years later.

Owens was already a star before the 1936 Games and is recognized as perhaps the greatest track and field athlete of all time.

Specializing in the sprints and long jump, Owens set three world records and tied another at the 1935 Big Ten Conference track meet in 1935 and he did it in 45 minutes.

In August 1936, he won the 100 meters, followed it up with gold medal victories in the long jump and 200 meters, and was a part of the 4X100-meter relay squad that swept the gold. Historians have credited Owens, as a Black American, as the the man who “single-handedly crushed Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy.” He and his teammates — including Ralph Metcalfe, Archie Williams, John Woodruff and Cornelius Johnson — won 12 gold medals in track and field.

Owens died in 1980. USA Track and Field gives out the Jesse Owens Award each year for the year’s top athlete.

