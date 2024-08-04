The United States' Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on July 31, 2012.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 4, 2012, swimming in what was hailed as the final race of his Olympic career, Michael Phelps helped the U.S. men’s 4x100m medley relay team claim the gold medal at London’s aquatic center.

It was the 18th gold medal of Phelps’ record-setting Olympic career. He left the London 2012 Games with 22 Olympic medals overall.

But it turned out he wasn’t done.

Phelps decided to compete in 2016 at Rio De Janeiro, and claimed five more gold medals, capturing the hearts of swimmers, athletes and fans.

Phelps competed at Sydney in 2000 at just age 15. His dominance came to light at the Athens Games in 2004, where he clinched an impressive six gold and two bronze medals, showcasing his skills in events like the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter and 400-meter individual medley and the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter freestyle relays.

During the Beijing Games in 2008, Phelps secured an unprecedented eight gold medals in both individual and team events, surpassing the record. He added four gold and two silver medals to his roster in the London Olympics in 2012. At the 2016 Games in Rio, Phelps further solidified his legacy by capturing five gold and one silver medal.

His unparalleled achievements have earned him numerous all-time Olympic records, including the highest medal winner as an individual (28 total), the highest number of gold medals, the highest number of Olympic gold medals in individual events and the title of the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Phelps is in Paris this month helping with color commentary on NBC as the swimming events unfold.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Phelps, his career and his future plans:

“It’s No. 19 and counting for Michael Phelps”

“Turns out, seven is enough for Michael Phelps”

“About Utah: Phelps eats like a bird — a vulture”

“Phelps gets started on the rest of his life”

“For Michael Phelps, there’s no place like home”

“Michael Phelps speaks in Salt Lake City about the end of his career: ‘You saw the real me’”

“Olympic hero Michael Phelps looks to dip his toes in tech”