The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 12, 2023, a day after a tornado tore through downtown Salt Lake City.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 11, 1999, a massive tornado ripped through downtown Salt Lake City, causing one death, at least 81 injuries and an estimated $170 million in damages.

The giant funnel shocked Utahns and weather experts alike by striking before any warning could be issued, according to Deseret News accounts of the time.

Here are memories of that fateful day, many from firsthand accounts, some of the top disasters in Utah history, and some photos from the coverage:

A look back at the ‘99 Salt Lake tornado: Salt Lake City’s ‘biggest weather story of the century’

Tornado rips into Salt Lake City: Reports indicate 1 death, scores of injuries

‘83 floods top Utah’s ‘disaster’ list: Tornado, avalanche, cold also rank high for century

Timeline of the Salt Lake City tornado 20 years later

Salt Lake City’s ‘tornado baby’ celebrates her 20th birthday

Leavitts share ‘Tornado Desk’ with students

Tornado was too fast for warning, Alder says: Deadly twister suddenly ‘blew up right over valley’

Tornadoes in Utah aren’t all that rare

Tornado response reaffirming

