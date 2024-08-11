The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 12, 2023, a day after a tornado tore through downtown Salt Lake City.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 11, 1999, a massive tornado ripped through downtown Salt Lake City, causing one death, at least 81 injuries and an estimated $170 million in damages.

The giant funnel shocked Utahns and weather experts alike by striking before any warning could be issued, according to Deseret News accounts of the time.

Here are memories of that fateful day, many from firsthand accounts, some of the top disasters in Utah history, and some photos from the coverage:

Gary Mckellar, Deseret Morning News

