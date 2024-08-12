Former Minnesota Twins baseball player Harmon Killebrew posing with a statue of him unveiled near Target Field in Minneapolis.

If there is a better example of small-town-boy-makes-it-big than Harmon Killebrew, that would be an amazing story to tell.

Born in the tiny railroad town of Payette in western Idaho, Killebrew is a true farm league product, becoming one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball before he was 25.

Nicknamed “Killer,” he was an aggressive slugger, still among the top home run hitters of all time. Away from the field, Killebrew was affable and easygoing.

On Aug. 12, 1984, Killebrew was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with Luis Aparicio, Don Drysdale, Rick Feller and Pee Wee Reese.

Over his 22-year big league career, Killebrew put together eight 40-home run seasons and 44 multiple home run games. He was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player.

Killebrew finished with 573 home runs, still 12th best of all time.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Killebrew was well known in the West, and often spoke to youth groups and business leaders in Idaho and Utah.

Killebrew wasn’t always successful in his life after baseball, but maintained his easygoing demeanor. He died in 2011 at age 74 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

My favorite story about Killebrew involves his father. As young Harmon and his friends and brothers played so much baseball in the front yard, his mother would scold them for tearing up the grass and digging holes.

His father said, “We’re not raising grass here, we’re raising boys.”