Photo gallery: Rain, rain, please just stay

After a prolonged summer dry spell, the monsoonal moisture came into Utah this week with an intensity that we really haven’t seen much of this season.

According to KSL-TV meteorologist Matt Johnson, “Monday’s thunderstorms brought some serious rain totals across the Wasatch Front and state of Utah with most locations picking up at least 1 inch of rainfall. Monsoonal moisture is still in place today, helping to pop up more scattered thunderstorms across the state, some could produce heavy rainfall again.”

Deseret News photojournalists braved the elements and captured both the fun and excitement of Monday’s storm. Weather watchers say more storms are possible again Tuesday afternoon.

Adele Gorman tries to cover her face as she walks in the rain in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sadie Texer from Salt Lake City walks along the roadway to avoid a flooded portion of the crosswalk and sidewalk at the intersection of 700 South and West Temple after a rainstorm in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A man walks by a puddle on Main Street as it rains in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Robert Burns wears a poncho while walking in the rain in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kaelyn Flynn and Cambria Hoyt react as they run into collected rainwater in Herriman as heavy rains hit northern Utah on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A woman navigates the wet streets in Salt Lake City as heavy rains hit northern Utah on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News