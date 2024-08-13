Photo gallery: Rain, rain, please just stay

After a prolonged summer dry spell, the monsoonal moisture came into Utah this week with an intensity that we really haven’t seen much of this season.
According to KSL-TV meteorologist Matt Johnson, “Monday’s thunderstorms brought some serious rain totals across the Wasatch Front and state of Utah with most locations picking up at least 1 inch of rainfall. Monsoonal moisture is still in place today, helping to pop up more scattered thunderstorms across the state, some could produce heavy rainfall again.”
Deseret News photojournalists braved the elements and captured both the fun and excitement of Monday’s storm. Weather watchers say more storms are possible again Tuesday afternoon.