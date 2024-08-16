The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 17, 1977, announcing the death of entertainer Elvis Presley.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

For some rock ‘n’ roll fans, the day Elvis Presley died remains important, impactful, somber. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 42.

Like Feb. 3, 1959 — the “day the music died” — when Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and others perished in a plane crash, or June 25, 2009 (Michael Jackson), or Dec. 18, 1980 (John Lennon), honoring your favorite performer seems natural and memorable.

For those that adore Elvis, keeping that connection alive remains a big deal. It’s a way to honor their star, reconnect to their music, to relive cherished memories. He was and is the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Through the years since his death, fans make trips to Graceland, dress up like the iconic entertainer at Halloween (is that young Elvis or old Elvis?) or make him part of their karaoke repertoire. His military service, his family and his challenges are well chronicled. This year’s Elvis Week will wrap up Friday with concerts and tributes in Memphis.

Lots of Utahns were devastated at his death and savor their connections with the entertainer. Presley performed in Utah several times (1971, 1974, 1977) and spent many of his later years in residency on the Las Vegas Strip. He starred in a string of movies.

And who can forget the “Flying Elvises, Utah chapter” from “Honeymoon in Vegas”?

The front page of the Deseret News in August 1977 when Elvis Presley was laid to rest in Memphis, Tennessee.

Here is a collection of stories from Deseret News archives about Elvis, his ties to Utah and how his memory lives on:

“Fans flock to Graceland to remember Elvis Presley”

“Elvis died 46 years ago. A new documentary dives into one of his greatest moments”

“Musicians remember Elvis’ talent, character”

“Music notes: Remembering the Elvis years”

“Utahn all shook up over Elvis”

“Post Malone sings an Elvis classic — and then jumps into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s swimming pool”

“Elvis almost LDS?”

“‘The Elvis Atlas’ maps out the King’s life and success”

“Church News: Elvis Presley’s copy of the Book of Mormon ain’t nothin’ but a forgery, Church history experts say”

“Marketers trying to resurrect Elvis in young minds”

“’The King’ is more alive than ever”

Also, on Aug. 16, 2018 — 41 years after Presley’s death — singer Aretha Franklin, known as the “Queen of Soul,” died in Detroit at the age of 76.