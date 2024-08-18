The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 18, 1920, announcing the ratification of the 19th Amendment in Tennessee, ensuring the amendment would become enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.

Eight days later, on Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

The 39-word amendment reads:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

Women in Utah and the West had already secured that right. As early as 1870, even before Utah was recognized as a state, women in Utah participated in elections. In fact, Utah and Wyoming were the first states to officially recognize that right by law.

It took many more years for enough states to ratify the proposed legislation, with Tennessee the needed 36th state.

Some influential women who worked tirelessly to secure that right — Seraph Young, Emily Richards, Emmeline B. Wells, Martha Hughes Cannon and Wyoming’s Louisa Swain — joined with national leaders such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton in the fight for equality.

In this Aug. 19, 1920, photo made available by the Library of Congress, Alice Paul, chair of the National Woman's Party, unfurls a banner after the ratification of the 19th Ammendment, from a balcony at the NWP's headquarters in Washington. The Crowley Company/Library of Congress via AP | Associated Press