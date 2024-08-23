United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez pauses during his 1,000 mile march through the agricultural valley of California on behalf of the UFW union, Aug. 14, 1975. Chavez and his followers are approaching a climax in their long battle with the Teamsters for the right to represent the state's farm workers.

On Aug. 23, 1970, the Salad Bowl strike began in California. Organized by farm labor leader Cesar Chavez, between 5,000-10,000 laborers walked off the job, leading to the largest farm worker strike in U.S. history.

According to reporting at the time, as the days went by, more workers went on strike. The price of lettuce doubled and lettuce growers lost an estimated $500,000 a day. In September, the United Farm Workers asked Americans to boycott lettuce not picked by the group. Soon violence broke out, including a bombing at a UFW regional office.

In December, Chavez was arrested for ignoring a court order to stop boycotting the lettuce industry. When he was released after two weeks incarceration, Chavez called for strikes against six more lettuce growers.

The strike continued until March 26, 1971, when the UFW and Teamsters signed a new agreement giving the UFW the right to organize field workers. However, the two forces would continue to clash for several years before reaching a long-lasting agreement in 1977.

Chavez continued to advocate for the health and safety of migrant farm workers for the rest of his life. He reportedly visited Utah in 1986, chiefly concerned about how pesticides affected the health of farm workers and consumers alike.

After a lifetime of working for social justice, Chávez died in 1963 of natural causes at age 66. In 1994, Chávez was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

Farmworker Adan Ramirez stands next to a statue of the late labor activist Cesar Chavez after the unveilling of the work on Monday, April 23, 2001, at Cesar Chavez Park in Sacramento, Calif. | LEZLIE STERLING

