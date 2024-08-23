Photo gallery: Chalk artistry on display

Fans of chalk art can enjoy the “Chalk the Block for Charity Utah” Friday and Saturday at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo.

“The festival will showcase extraordinary chalk art from over 100 artist teams, category winners from last year, and professional featured artists. The event is in partnership with Spectrum Academy, a local school for children with autism. Donations received during the event will support Spectrum Academy’s mission to help students reach their fullest potential academically, socially, and emotionally,” according to the organization’s press release.

In addition to the artwork at the free chalk art festival, patrons will be able to enjoy live music, photo opportunities and promotions from The Shops.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz photographed the artists hard at work Thursday.

For more information, visit chalktheblockutah.org or visit The Shops at Riverwoods in person at 4801 N. University Ave.

Jessica Grover, right, of Spanish Fork, and Danielle Forward, of Orem, participate in the Chalk the Block for Charity Utah event at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

People participate in the Chalk the Block for Charity Utah event at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Katie Crabtree of American Fork holds onto her canopy during a blast of wind at the Chalk the Block for Charity Utah event at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Julie Broadbent of Orem colors a whale during the Chalk the Block for Charity Utah event at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

