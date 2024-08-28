Focus on Utah: Dragon boat festival

This week’s Focus on Utah feature highlights the Daybreak community celebrating Chinese and Asian culture this past Saturday with the 2024 Dragon Boat Race, part of LiveDaybreak’s Dragon Boat Festival.

Teams for the races were made up of teams from schools, different communities and corporations.

According to a press release, a portion of the proceeds from team registrations was donated to the Asian Association of Utah, “empowering victims of human trafficking, refugees, and asylum-seekers towards self-sufficiency and thriving.”

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker spent Saturday at the Oquirrh Lake event in South Jordan documenting the fun.

Emma Sweat, 16, from Sandy, practices a classical Chinese dance with long sleeves during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Dancers perform the Chinese dragon dance during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A decorated dragon head on one of the boats during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Racers row their boat in unison during a boat race at the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Water splashes up at racers while they row their boat in unison during a boat race at the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Racers row their boat forward toward the finish line during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Rowers chant as they row to keep rhythm with each other during a boat race at the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Betty Lin, from Sandy, practices a classical Chinese dance from the Han dynasty celebrating times of prosperity with other performers during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Rose Flores, left, shows Karla Montoya, right, both from team Expat Ladies, how to paddle in unison before a boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Cora Yazalde, from North Salt Lake, helps Zinnia Badger, 12, from Salt Lake City, fix her clothing before a performance during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Nathan Peck, part of team Expat Ladies, learns how to row in unison before a race during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Onlookers watch from a dock during a boat race at the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Three teams of rowers race each other during the Dragon Boat Festival in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News