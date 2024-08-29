Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, shakes hands with Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, during the Founders of America and Constitution Month Kick-Off event held at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared Sunday as a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation for our nation as America is “approaching a precipitous time in our democratic republic.”

He also declared September as American Founders and Constitution Month.

“For more than two centuries, the U.S. Constitution has remained the framework through which we reconcile differing interests and peacefully progress as a nation,” said Cox in a statement released Thursday. “The coming months will test our nation’s foundation, and I believe the Constitution that once united our nation can do so again.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to reflect on our founding principles and recognize the role each and every one of us plays in our constitutional republic,” continued Cox.

When America has been faced with “devastating trials and fortuitous triumphs,” the country has responded with prayer, said the document declaring Sept. 1 a day of prayer. Throughout the nation’s history, presidents and governors have proclamations of prayer and fasting to unite Americans and recognize the blessings the nation has received.

The declaration said America is “approaching a precipitous time in our democratic republic, and we must re-dedicate ourselves to the Constitutional framework that our founders fought, supported and died for, and we must learn from and understand the governing principles set forth in the Constitution.”

The Constitution is central to reuniting Americans and depolarizing the nation, said the declaration.

When declaring the month of September as American Founders and Constitution Month in Utah, Cox’s declaration said, “America’s constitutional form of government is exceptional and uniquely changed the course of history for the entire world.”

Understanding these principles is essential for the rising generation and all citizens, said the declaration, so the form of government can continue.

“The genius of the Constitution is its ability to decentralize power between the state and federal governments, known as federalism,” said the declaration.

The declaration reminded Utahns of a law inviting all Utah school children to read from the U.S. Constitution and other documents on Constitution Day, which is Sept. 17.

It is a sign of patriotism to fly our national flag and educate ourselves about the U.S. Constitution, the declaration said.

The declaration concluded, “We show a spirit of patriotism for our nation and state by flying our national flag, engaging in other patriotic activities and educating ourselves about our U.S. Constitution.”

Cox also spoke about the Constitution at an event Thursday morning at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.