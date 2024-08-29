Deseret News archives: Hurricane Katrina overwhelmed New Orleans, and the world witnessed it
On Aug. 29, 2005, Category 3 storm overwhelmed the Louisiana coast. The costs are still being tallied
By Chris Miller
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina struck the U.S. Gulf Coast near Buras-Triumph, Louisiana, breaching levees and spurring floods that devastated New Orleans.
The costliest storm in U.S. history, Katrina caused nearly 1,400 deaths and an estimated $200 billion in damage. Previously a Category 5, but it was a Category 3 storm when it inundated the Louisiana coast as well as parts of Mississippi and Florida.
Photos told the story, at least initially. But telling the tales of Katrina became the job of journalists all over the nation and world. And they did an evocative job.