Photo gallery: College football season is here

For the first time in more than 18 months since injuring his knee in the Rose Bowl to end the 2002 season, University of Utah quarterback Cam Rising is set to take the field in a game. The Utes host in-state foe Southern Utah kicking off at 7 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium. While it’s only the first game of the year, fans, band members, cheerleaders and the MUSS appeared to be in midseason form getting ready for the opener, as these photos will attest.

Meanwhile, the state’s other four-year college football teams will open their respective seasons on Saturday. BYU will host Southern Illinois, Utah State will play Robert Morris in Logan, Montana State will face Utah Tech in St. George and Weber State will head on the road to play at new Big Ten-member Washington in Seattle.

Check back here throughout the night for more pictures from Utah’s game against Southern Utah.

Utah fans walks between tailgate events and Rice-Eccles Stadium prior to the home opener in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah fans Chyce Williams and Cole Peterson play corn hole prior to the home opener in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah fans wait to enter Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Utes' season opener in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah fans Cooper Boone and Jack Norwood play corn hole prior to the home opener in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News