Photos of the week

Here’s a look back at some of our favorite photos from the last week of August.
Deseret News photographers saw plenty of red as the University of Utah began its football season with a resounding 49-0 victory over Southern Utah University and the Utes also broke ground on Charlie Monfort Field at America First Ballpark. Don’t forget: High school sports are still going strong too.
Gov. Spencer Cox declared September Founders of America and Constitution Month and called for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, to be a day of prayer, fasting and contemplation for our nation.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also comprised some of our coverage as we met Derrick Porter, the new host for the Church’s Music & the Spoken Word program, and also attended a devotional at Brigham Young University.
And finally to round things out, snails, slopes and votes were also topics framed within our viewfinders this week.