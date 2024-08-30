Photos of the week

Here’s a look back at some of our favorite photos from the last week of August.

Deseret News photographers saw plenty of red as the University of Utah began its football season with a resounding 49-0 victory over Southern Utah University and the Utes also broke ground on Charlie Monfort Field at America First Ballpark. Don’t forget: High school sports are still going strong too.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared September Founders of America and Constitution Month and called for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, to be a day of prayer, fasting and contemplation for our nation.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also comprised some of our coverage as we met Derrick Porter, the new host for the Church’s Music & the Spoken Word program, and also attended a devotional at Brigham Young University.

And finally to round things out, snails, slopes and votes were also topics framed within our viewfinders this week.

Charlie Monfort, Colorado Rockies owner/general partner and University of Utah alum, raises his arms while singing the Utah Fight Song during the Construction Celebration for Charlie Monfort Field at America First Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fan Stephanie Edwards tailgates prior to the home opener in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) during the home opener in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Alex Smith, Utah Football's first inductee into the Ring of Honor, is honored at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) celebrates his touchdown against SUU in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Utah won 49-0. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Bountiful kicker Landon Zayas (22) jumps in the air while celebrating after kicking the winning field goal during a game against Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Post-doctoral researcher Ho Yan Yeung pulls samples of cone snail venom out of a ultra low temp freezer while explaining her research inside of a lab in the Emma Eccles Jones Medical Research Building on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. University of Utah researchers are exploring if the study of components of geography cone snail venom can lead to diabetes treatments. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Malavika Kirtane Deo is pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Deo is a Democrat and plans on voting for Vice President Kamala Harris. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Derrick Porter, the new host for the Church's Music & the Spoken Word program, talks to Church News Editor Ryan Jensen during a interview at the Salt Lake City Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, greets missionaries with her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, after a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News