People stand in front of pictures of Princess Diana at the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. In the early hours of Aug. 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales died in hospital after being injured in a motor vehicle accident in a road tunnel in Paris. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived with serious injuries.

On Aug. 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed as the car she was riding in crashed on the Pont de l’Alma bridge in Paris; her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul (who was found to have been intoxicated at the time of the accident) also died.

Many blamed the paparazzi, who hounded the former member of the royal family endlessly, and were following the limo as it sped away from a hotel on that fateful night.

The official inquiry said Paul was drunk and driving at twice the legal speed limit in an attempt to elude a posse of paparazzi when he lost control of the car and crashed. The crash was deemed an accident.

Barely a young woman when she joined the royal family, many Utahns, Americans and royal watchers had witnessed her successes and struggles play out on TV screens and newspaper front pages for 17 years. Once the British royal family’s brightest star, she was just 36 and, from all appearances, ready to embark on a new chapter in her life with Fayed.

In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her companion Dodi Fayed, and chauffeur. | Jerome Delay

The biggest reminder of Diana is a living one: her sons, William and Harry, and now, her grandchildren.

