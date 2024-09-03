Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho, is pictured late in the evening on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. In June 2020, the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, the children of Chad’s wife Lori Vallow, were found on the property. An anonymous couple have bought the home and started a nonprofit, SJ Healing Crossroads.

The Idaho home once owned by Chad Daybell is under new ownership.

A couple in Idaho bought the Salem home and started a nonprofit — SJ Healing Crossroads.

It’s a property at the center of the 2019 deaths of Tammy Daybell, 49, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7.

The home, located in Fremont County, sits on 3.75 acres. Inside, Tammy Daybell was killed in October 2019 and almost a year later, in June 2020, the children’s bodies were found buried in the backyard.

Tammy’s husband, Chad Daybell, and his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, have been convicted in their murders. A jury sentenced Chad Daybell to death in June and Vallow Daybell was handed a life sentence last year. Lori Daybell is currently being held in Arizona, awaiting a second trial for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

House put up for sale

In June, Chad’s attorney, John Prior, who gained ownership of the property, put it up for sale for $350,000.

That’s when a local couple, who want to remain anonymous for now, stepped in. They purchased the home and started a nonprofit — SJ Healing Crossroads. The couple said they rushed to purchase the home because they were concerned it would become an Airbnb and be exploited as a macabre tourist attraction.

“We feel compassion for the families and the community, and we didn’t want to see it purchased by someone whose intentions were inappropriate. There were rumors about how someone wanted to buy it and turn it into an Airbnb, and we just couldn’t let that happen,” the couple said.

Instead, the couple wants to start a new chapter and transform the site into a place of “peace, healing and hope.” The couple said they have spoken with some of the victims’ family members and welcome their input. “We just hope that they know this is coming from our hearts,” the couple said.

“Our mission statement is to provide community help and support for those affected by traumatic experience or loss. We hope that this is the first of many projects,” the couple said.

Chad Daybell’s property, bottom, in Salem, Idaho, is pictured on Thursday, March 30, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

What comes first

The nonprofit’s first step is to demolish the home and other structures.

“There is nothing that can be done to make it a good place for the victims’ families, considering what happened there, but we’d like them to see how the community will further come together in their behalf. The community has also been traumatized by this horrific event. We feel for those people who drive in front of the property daily. It needs to be a different look and feel for the community,” the couple told KSL-TV.

The nonprofit is raising funds* to demolish the home and other structures on the property and said they need volunteers to maintain the grounds until the home is demolished.

The nonprofit is also welcoming ideas on memorializing the space though they said the details still need to be ironed out and will be dependent on zoning matters.

You can find more information by clicking here.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.