Focus on Utah: Park City Miners Day

This week’s installment of Focus on Utah features Park City’s twist on Labor Day celebration with its 126th annual Miners Day held Monday.

The celebration pays homage to the local mining industry heritage.

This year’s festivities included a free breakfast hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by the Bark City 5K run and then the Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls on Main Street and finally the Miners Day Parade.

The Running of the Balls “consisted of thousands of golf balls dropped from a 15-foot tower will race down three city blocks. The first balls in the landing chutes yield big prizes, including ski passes, hotel stays and gift cards.The rotary club sells balls up until the time of the running. Club member Joe Cronley says all proceeds go to local nonprofits,” according to the city’s press release.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker spent a fun-filled day covering the celebration.

Chris from Salt Lake City tries to break up stagnate balls at the Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls during the annual Miners Day celebrations in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People from the Park City Museum wave to parade-goers while dressed in costumes and following a mine cart during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People from the Summit Land Conservancy carry a balloon dragon during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Marcia Griffiths, from Park City, dances with others from the Summit Land Conservancy during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Main Street during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

James Rust, 7, on the left, kicks stuck balls loose with other children at the Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls during the annual Miners Day celebrations in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A marching band performs during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Park City firefighters carry the American flag during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Kids watch as silver balls roll down the road at the Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls during the annual Miners Day celebrations in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sean Kelley, left, from Montana, participates in the mining competition while former miner and judge Tim Hilderman, right, watches his progress during Miners Day celebrations in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sydney Ulman, 7, from Park City, smiles as she watches the parade go past during Miners Day in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Clark Pitkin, 11, from Park City, plays an archery game during Miners Day celebrations in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Reid Kofford, 13, from Park City, sings as part of the Serve Park City float during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People watch from a pedestrian bridge during the Miners Day parade in downtown Park City on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News