Focus on Utah: Park City Miners Day

This week’s installment of Focus on Utah features Park City’s twist on Labor Day celebration with its 126th annual Miners Day held Monday.
The celebration pays homage to the local mining industry heritage.
This year’s festivities included a free breakfast hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by the Bark City 5K run and then the Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls on Main Street and finally the Miners Day Parade.
The Running of the Balls “consisted of thousands of golf balls dropped from a 15-foot tower will race down three city blocks. The first balls in the landing chutes yield big prizes, including ski passes, hotel stays and gift cards.The rotary club sells balls up until the time of the running. Club member Joe Cronley says all proceeds go to local nonprofits,” according to the city’s press release.
Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker spent a fun-filled day covering the celebration.