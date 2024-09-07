See photos from this year’s Salt Lake City Greek Festival

The Greek Festival is back in Salt Lake City until Sunday. The Greek Orthodox Community hosts the event and is welcoming the community to the 48th Annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Admission is $5, children under five are free — hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Experience Hellenism and Orthodoxy as we showcase our delicious food, spectacular dancers, hospitality and our Orthodox faith through beautifully guided tours of our amazing Cathedral and museum,” Festival Chairman George Karahalios said, per a release. “It is my hope that this years festival will be the biggest and best ever!”

Zach Kapos makes loukoumades at the 48th annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival by the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Bronze sculptures are pictured at the Kosmima booth at the 48th annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival by the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Rev. George Nikas, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral dean, and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson cut the ribbon before the start of the 48th annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival outside of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A man butters pitas before putting them on the grill at the 48th annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival by the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 48th annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival by the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dancers with the Hellenic Dance and Cultural Arts School perform traditional Greek dances during the opening day of the Greek Festival in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

