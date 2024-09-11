Photo gallery: 9/11 climbing steps

Utah first responders spent Wednesday morning honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks on New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., by climbing 2,071 steps during the 9/11 Tower Stair Challenge inside America First Field in Sandy.
Participants included members from various Utah law enforcement agencies, staff of Salt Lake City FBI field office and local fire and rescue personnel.
The 2,071 steps represent the 110 floors in each of the World Trade Center towers that fell after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
On that infamous day, four planes were hijacked, two of which crashed into the twin towers, one into the Pentagon and a fourth aircraft, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
In all, 2,977 innocent lives were lost and America was changed forever.