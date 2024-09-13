Photo gallery: Celebrating citizenship

On Friday morning, new American citizens celebrated after a taking the citizenship oath during a ceremony at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City.

The naturalization ceremony was part of Welcoming Week Salt Lake. Welcoming Salt Lake is an annual celebration bringing together people and local events that celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees and highlight the role communities play in ensuring everyone feels welcome.

The new citizens also had the opportunity to register to vote at the League of Women Voters of Salt Lake table following the ceremony.

Emma Rodriguez, 80, of West Valley, is congratulated following a citizenship oath ceremony at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Rodriguez is originally from Mexico. The naturalization ceremony was part of Welcoming Week Salt Lake. Welcoming Salt Lake is an annual celebration bringing together people and local events that celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees and highlight the role communities play in ensuring everyone feels welcome. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

New citizens had the opportunity to register to vote at the League of Women Voters of Salt Lake table following a citizenship oath ceremony at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was part of Welcoming Week Salt Lake. Welcoming Salt Lake is an annual celebration bringing together people and local events that celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees and highlight the role communities play in ensuring everyone feels welcome. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

New American Marta Ochoa of West Jordan is hugged by her husband, Alex Cotelo, following a citizenship oath ceremony at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Ochoa is originally from Argentina. The naturalization ceremony was part of Welcoming Week Salt Lake. Welcoming Salt Lake is an annual celebration bringing together people and local events that celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees and highlight the role communities play in ensuring everyone feels welcome. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

New citizens had the opportunity to register to vote at the League of Women Voters of Salt Lake table following a citizenship oath ceremony at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was part of Welcoming Week Salt Lake. Welcoming Salt Lake is an annual celebration bringing together people and local events that celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees and highlight the role communities play in ensuring everyone feels welcome. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Hazel Ocampo dances during a citizenship oath ceremony at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Ocampo’s great-grandmother became a citizen today. The naturalization ceremony was part of Welcoming Week Salt Lake. Welcoming Salt Lake is an annual celebration bringing together people and local events that celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees and highlight the role communities play in ensuring everyone feels welcome. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

New citizens had the opportunity to register to vote at the League of Women Voters of Salt Lake table following a citizenship oath ceremony at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was part of Welcoming Week Salt Lake. Welcoming Salt Lake is an annual celebration bringing together people and local events that celebrate the contributions of immigrants and refugees and highlight the role communities play in ensuring everyone feels welcome. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News