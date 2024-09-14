The front page of the Deseret News on Sept. 15, 1982, announcing the death of Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly known as the actress Grace Kelly.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Sept. 13, 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, better known to Americans as film star Grace Kelly, and her daughter, Princess Stephanie, were involved in a car crash in that tiny nation on the French Riviera. Due largely to a series of misleading communiques from the Monaco palace, little was known about both the nature of the crash and the severity of Princess Grace’s injuries.

On Sept. 14, 1982, Princess Grace died at age 52.

According to accounts, as the pair were driving about two miles outside of La Turbie, Grace missed a particularly sharp turn, sending the car over a 120-foot slope.

The two were rushed to the hospital, and Stephanie was sent home the next day with only minor injuries. But Grace suffered a second hemorrhage, likely caused by the accident, and never regained consciousness.

Many believe an initial hemorrhage caused the accident.

There were a number of false reports — that the young daughter was driving, that Grace had only suffered a broken leg — which led to some initial confusion. Original reports in American newspapers focused on the former actress’ broken leg.

Born Grace Patricia Kelly in Philadelphia in 1929, Kelly starred in her first film, “Fourteen Hours,” at age 22. She starred in “High Noon.” Best known for her roles in the Alfred Hitchcock classics “Dial M for Murder” and “Rear Window,” Kelly won an Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “The Country Girl,” the year before her fairy-tale wedding to Prince Rainier II in 1956. The pair had first met in 1955 at the Cannes Film Festival.

When she married, she became Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco and gave up her acting career. She went on to have three children with Prince Rainier: Caroline, Albert and Stephanie. Rainier died in 2005.

Her funeral service was reportedly watched by approximately 100 million people.

