OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo, Feb. 19, 2013, at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The Utah Division of Consumer Protection announced its intent to continue litigation against Richard Sackler on Monday.

Utah intends to continue legal action against Richard Sackler, former owner of Purdue Pharma.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection announced on Monday its intent to continue litigation after the state agreed to a voluntary stay (a pause in litigation). A filing obtained by the Deseret News says Utah agreed to pause litigation for 60 days, but after the end of that period on Sept. 27, the division said it intends to file a motion to lift the pause.

Attorneys for Sackler listed on the filing were contacted via email and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is representing the Utah Division of Consumer Protection in the case. The pause was agreed upon after Purdue Pharma had filed for bankruptcy. The Supreme Court rejected the bankruptcy plan in a 5-4 ruling, blocking it because it shielded members of Sackler family from liability. Justice Neil Gorsuch said federal bankruptcy laws would not allow that to occur.

“Utah’s case would proceed only against Richard Sackler, as Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy and has entered into a settlement with Utah and other states,” said a press release.

The case from the Utah Division of Consumer Protection “alleges that Purdue Pharma and Richard Sackler deceptively marketed OxyContin in Utah as less prone to abuse and addiction than other painkillers, contributing to the public health crisis. The company and Richard Sackler are also accused of providing $200,000 in gifts and payments to Utah prescribers between 2013 and 2017, employing 186 sales representatives in Utah, and making direct marketing visits to 5,000 prescribers in their medical offices,” said the release.

Margaret Busse, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce, said the department was “committed to protecting Utahns and holding Purdue Pharma and Richard Sackler accountable.”

“Purdue Pharma and Richard Sackler’s deceptive practices have had a devastating and direct effect on our communities and have cost thousands of Utahns’ lives,” said Busse in a statement.

“Richard Sackler can no longer hide behind the company name or its bankruptcy filings as he continues to live lavishly from profits of deceptive claims and practices,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in a statement. “We will use all of the tools at our disposal to ensure justice for Utah families and communities, and to obtain funds and injunctive relief to address the ongoing opioid epidemic in Utah.”

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection is requesting a status conference the week of Sept. 30.