Focus on Utah: Ocktoberfest at Snowbird

This week’s Focus on Utah photo gallery features is a look at the always popular Ocktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort.

If you’re considering a visit up Little Cottonwood Canyon to the event you’ve still got time.

The event that runs Saturdays and Sundays noon to 6 p.m., through Oct. 13.

Snowbird’s Ocktoberfest is free to the public, but there is $12 parking fee. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Besides the food and drink, there’s lots of activities for the whole family including outdoor activities, local art vendors and live music.

Last weekend, Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker spent some time up in the cool mountain air documenting the all festivities.

Leah Schwemmer reacts with joy as she presents a balloon flower to Maryanne Grygiel, 6, from Salt Lake City during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A worker dresses sausages with sauerkraut during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Dale Myrberg, a yo-yo player and one of the four U.S. National Grand Masters, performs a trick while Tiffany Hamilton, left, Alyssa Heiner, center, and Maggie Haws, right, look on during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Heiner said that she and Haws love to see Myrberg’s talent but also enjoy listening to his wisdom on their yearly visits to Oktoberfest. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Emily Singh and Austin Horton, both from Shickshinny, Pa., laugh with each other while holding their beers during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People drink beer, eat and relax in the grass while enjoying live music at Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Don Schrader leads a conga line of festivalgoers while holding a Bavarian flag during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Lisa Herrera, from Provo, dances while wearing a dirndl, a traditional German dress, during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sisters Sonia and Camila Duran ride on the chair lift during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Joe Collins, right, cuts up a sausage for him and his daughters, Lily, 6, center, and Sophia, 4, left, to enjoy during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A band plays German music during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Walter Schwemmer’s hat is decorated with pins celebrating German culture during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Kim Davies, from Pleasant Grove, rides on a zip line during Oktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News