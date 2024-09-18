Focus on Utah: Ocktoberfest at Snowbird

This week’s Focus on Utah photo gallery features is a look at the always popular Ocktoberfest at Snowbird Ski Resort.
If you’re considering a visit up Little Cottonwood Canyon to the event you’ve still got time.
The event that runs Saturdays and Sundays noon to 6 p.m., through Oct. 13.
Snowbird’s Ocktoberfest is free to the public, but there is $12 parking fee. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
Besides the food and drink, there’s lots of activities for the whole family including outdoor activities, local art vendors and live music.
Last weekend, Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker spent some time up in the cool mountain air documenting the all festivities.